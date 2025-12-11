Governor Stein Celebrates Novartis Groundbreaking and Expansion in the Research Triangle

Today Governor Josh Stein joined state and local officials and life sciences partners to break ground on Novartis’ expanded pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the Research Triangle. The expansion, part of a $771 million investment in Durham and Wake counties, will support more than 700 new jobs and expand Novartis’ capacity to manufacture life-saving medicine.

“North Carolina continues to lead in cutting-edge life sciences,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Novartis’ decision to deepen its roots here speaks to the strength of our talent, our research universities, and our commitment to leading the nation in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. These investments bring in more good-paying jobs for North Carolinians and build a stronger, more resilient supply chain for patients across the country.”

“Novartis’ expansion is yet another example of North Carolina’s global biotechnology leadership,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We’re proud to work alongside partners like Novartis to grow the workforce, strengthen our biomanufacturing ecosystem, and ensure that North Carolina remains the top state for business and innovation.”

Novartis has operated in North Carolina for more than two decades, delivering gene therapies and other lifesaving treatments to patients around the world. This expansion includes new construction and renovations across multiple RTP sites, nearly doubling the company’s operational footprint to more than 700,000 square feet.

North Carolina is home to a growing life sciences industry that employs more than 225,000 people and generates $88.3 billion in annual economic activity. More than 840 life sciences companies operate in North Carolina, with 2,500 additional companies supporting the industry and its unique needs.