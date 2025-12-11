FTC Releases Annual Do Not Call Registry Data Book

The Federal Trade Commission today released the National Do Not Call Registry Data Book for Fiscal Year 2025, which shows that, while overall complaints rose in FY 2025, unwanted calls remain about 48% lower than in FY 2021, when the FTC received approximately five million reports about unwanted calls.

The FTC’s annual data book provides detailed information on robocall and live-caller complaints, the topics consumers report most often, and a state-by-state breakdown of registrations and complaints per 100,000 people. As in prior years, calls about reducing debt, imposters, and medical and prescription issues remained among the topics consumers most frequently reported in FY 2025.

The National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry lets consumers add their phone numbers and opt out of most legal telemarketing calls. In FY 2025, more than 4.7 million additional phone numbers were added to the Registry, bringing the total to about 258.5 million active registrations as of September 30, 2025—an increase of roughly 1.9% over FY 2024 and nearly 6% higher than FY 2021.

While DNC registrations grew modestly, complaints about robocalls, which involve a prerecorded message, continued to make up most DNC violation complaints.

The data book also provides a state-by-state analysis of DNC registrations and complaints. As in previous years, New Hampshire continues to rank first in active DNC registrations per 100,000 people, followed by Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Kansas.

In FY 2025, the top five states reporting the most DNC complaints per 100,000 people were:

Arizona – 1,028 complaints per 100,000 people; Tennessee – 1,017 complaints per 100,000 people; Nevada – 960 complaints per 100,000 people; Illinois – 943 complaints per 100,000 people; and Florida – 933 complaints per 100,000 people.

The underlying data in the report is publicly available on the FTC’s data portal. Information for consumers about the DNC Registry, company-specific DNC requests, and caller ID requirements is available on the FTC’s website. Consumers can sign up for the Registry for free at DoNotCall.gov and find information about how to protect themselves from unwanted calls.

To report unwanted telemarketing calls, consumers can file a complaint at DoNotCall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222. Complaints, registration data, and telemarketer access information are shared with law enforcement through the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network.