Barca Capital, LLC Discloses 20% Ownership in Santova Ltd.

MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barca Capital, LLC (“Barca”) and its affiliates provided the required statutory notice on November 24, 2025, disclosing over 20% shareholding in Santova Ltd.

Santova began in South Africa in 2002 as a "customs and excise clearing agent for smaller traders of general goods" as noted on its website. As reported in its 2025 Annual Integrated Report, Santova is now an "international, technology-based trade solutions specialist, delivering innovative end-to-end supply chain solutions" with offices in South Africa, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mauritius, Vietnam, and elsewhere. As indicated by this report, Santova has "continued to focus on its value-per-share strategy by seeking acquisitions and reinvesting surplus cash in buying back its own shares" and "positions itself as a truly outsourced, non-asset based business delivering innovative trade solutions through unrivalled technologies and intellectual capital.”

Santova has produced annual free cash flow for the past ten years, conducted multiple acquisitions, and reduced its share count through buybacks by over 19% through November of 2025 according to S&P Capital IQ. In its June 9, 2025 “Analyst Presentation,” Santova compared itself “relative to industry” participants, DSV, Deutsche Post, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Kuehne + Nagel International. As of November 24, 2025, those companies traded at an average trailing PE ratio of 24.60x while Santova traded at 7.07x trailing PE ratio (“P/LTM EPS”) based on data from S&P Capital IQ.

Barca’s affiliates have invested in Santova since 2017 and continue to be long-term shareholders.

