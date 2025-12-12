Bitro Group Launches New Vecto TruTrimless™ Website Redefining the Future of Illuminated Channel Letters

New Vecto TruTrimless™ Website

We are excited to announce the launch of the new Vecto TruTrimless™ website — Bitro Group’s next evolution in wholesale illuminated channel letters.

We set out to create something truly new. Dimensional letters that look beautiful in the off state, illuminate flawlessly when lit, and maintain their shape, structure, and brightness over time.” — Eddie Lee, Founder and CEO at Bitro Group

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitro Group, a leader in advanced lighting and signage technology, today announced the launch of the new Vecto TruTrimless™ website, a modern digital platform showcasing the next generation of wholesale illuminated channel letters. Designed for sign fabricators, designers, and brand partners, the new site highlights Vecto’s award-winning product innovation, expanded capabilities, and streamlined ordering experience.

Ordinary. Dated. Muted. These aren’t the words you want describing your signage. Vecto TruTrimless™ was engineered to solve exactly that, delivering cleaner aesthetics, elevated branding, tighter tolerances, and unmatched lighting performance for the modern era.

“Traditional trim cap letters have served the industry for decades, but they come with challenges like cracking, warping, visible seams, and inconsistent edge glow,” said Eddie Lee, Founder and CEO at Bitro Group. “With Vecto, we set out to create something truly new. Dimensional letters that look beautiful in the off state, illuminate flawlessly when lit, and maintain their shape, structure, and brightness over time. It is a monolithic, precision-built solution that simply performs.”

The new site introduces a refined product ecosystem built around Bitro’s deep expertise in lighting engineering. As a lighting-first technology company, Bitro approaches channel letters from the inside out, prioritizing uniformity, balance, brightness, and hotspot control from the start of every design.

Key highlights featured on the new Vecto TruTrimless™ website include:

• Next-generation illuminated channel letters with no trim, no edge lighting, and a flush, modern face

• Multiple Vecto styles, including face lit, halo lit, side lit, and hybrid faux halo options

• Award-winning illumination standards engineered for uniformity and visual consistency

• Stronger, straighter, more stable returns using extruded aluminum instead of coil

• Mechanically fastened monolithic construction that will not warp, separate, or lose form

• Standard brightness levels of 1,000 nits significantly surpass the industry norm of 300 nits

• Faster, more cost-effective production without sacrificing quality or performance

• Made in Hackensack, New Jersey, with reliable 3 to 4 week turnaround times

“Sign shops want better, faster, more predictable solutions for their customers. They want letters that look modern, premium, at a reasonable cost,” added Lee. “That is exactly what Vecto delivers. Innovative design, unmatched illumination, and a price point that makes sense for a broader range of projects.”

Vecto TruTrimless™ has already become an award-winning choice for sign fabricators, sign designers, and brand owners worldwide. From retail and hospitality to corporate and experiential environments, Vecto is helping brands stand out with cleaner lines, more substantial visual impact, and lighting precision that only a true lighting technology company can deliver.

Like all Bitro brand illumination products, Vecto is available for purchase exclusively through sign fabricators and sign companies worldwide. With the launch of the new website, Bitro Group is making it easier than ever for partners to explore configurations, view real-world installations, compare illumination options, and start projects with confidence.

Visit the new Vecto TruTrimless™ website at: https://vecto.bitrogroup.com/

