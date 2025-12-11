Amy Passmore Named CEO of Enstep Technology Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enstep Technology Solutions announced today that Amy Passmore has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Integrator. A part of Enstep since its founding, Passmore has served in a managing capacity since the beginning, overseeing key operational and financial functions. Her new role formalizes her leadership and continued commitment to driving the company’s mission: delivering innovative, reliable IT solutions for businesses across Houston and beyond.“Enstep’s growth and success have always been a team effort, and Amy has been central to that journey from day one,” said Brett Passmore, Founder and former CEO. “Her expertise, vision, and leadership make her the perfect person to guide Enstep into its next chapter.”As CEO and Integrator, Amy Passmore will focus on strengthening Enstep’s managed IT services cloud support , and technology consulting. Her extensive experience with the company ensures a seamless transition while continuing to provide clients with secure, scalable technology solutions.“I’m honored to step into this role officially and continue supporting our clients with exceptional IT services,” said Passmore. “Enstep has an outstanding team, and I look forward to expanding our capabilities while staying true to the values and mission that have guided us from the beginning.”Beyond her work in technology, Passmore is dedicated to inclusion and empowerment in her community. She manages the Texas Power Soccer Association and coaches the Houston Fireballs Power Soccer Club, helping athletes with disabilities build confidence, community, and resilience through sport.About Enstep Technology SolutionsFounded to provide dependable, forward-thinking IT solutions, Enstep Technology Solutions offers a full suite of services to help businesses operate efficiently and securely. Services include:- Managed IT Services: Comprehensive support to keep systems running smoothly- Cybersecurity Solutions: Protection against cyber threats and data breaches- Cloud Support: Scalable cloud computing, storage, and backup servicesEnstep serves organizations across Houston and beyond, helping clients improve productivity, strengthen security, and leverage technology to grow their business.

