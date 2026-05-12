Luxury Grand Harbor Home Listed Near Lake Conroe 18823 Quiet Water Way in the Grand Harbor Community 18823 Quiet Water Way Resort-Style Pool and Outdoor Living Area

The McKellar Group highlights a one-story Montgomery estate with a private backyard retreat, oversized lot, and exclusive community amenities near Lake Conroe.

Today's buyers are looking for homes that support everyday comfort while also creating memorable experiences with family and friends. This property delivers that combination exceptionally well.” — Medina McKellar

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The McKellar Group is bringing new attention to one of Montgomery’s standout luxury properties with the listing of 18823 Quiet Water Way in the gated Grand Harbor community near Lake Conroe. Priced at $1.15 million, the custom one-story estate combines upscale indoor living with resort-style outdoor features designed for entertaining, recreation, and private family living. The property is currently available for showings and tours in Montgomery, Texas.Located on a full acre at 18823 Quiet Water Way, the home offers more than 5,200 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and the flexibility for a sixth bedroom conversion. Features such as coffered ceilings, crown molding, stained wood cabinetry, travertine floors, and updated lighting create a refined but welcoming atmosphere throughout the residence. Buyers searching for luxury homes near Lake Conroe are increasingly prioritizing spacious floor plans and outdoor amenities, making this listing especially timely for the current market.The centerpiece of the property is its backyard retreat. A resort-style saltwater pool includes a waterfall, grotto, slide, and hot tub, while the outdoor kitchen, covered patio, fireplace, pergola, and fire pit create multiple gathering spaces for hosting family and guests year-round. Residents of Grand Harbor also enjoy private access to community amenities such as a boat ramp to Lake Conroe, tennis courts, volleyball courts, sports fields, and neighborhood events.According to Medina McKellar, the property represents a growing demand among buyers seeking luxury homes that blend privacy, recreation, and functional living spaces.“Today’s buyers want more than square footage,” said Medina McKellar, founder and lead Realtor of The McKellar Group. “They’re looking for homes that support everyday comfort while also creating memorable experiences with family and friends. This property delivers that combination exceptionally well.”The kitchen was specifically designed for entertaining with two large islands, abundant cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and extensive counter space. Additional features include a dedicated office, game room, oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets with built-ins, and three garage bays with enough room for vehicles, boats, or recreational equipment. The open layout and single-story design also appeal to buyers looking for long-term functionality without sacrificing luxury.As the Montgomery and Lake Conroe real estate markets continue attracting relocation buyers and second-home purchasers, properties offering privacy and lifestyle amenities remain highly desirable. Grand Harbor has become particularly attractive to homeowners who want gated security, larger homesites, and convenient access to water recreation while remaining close to dining, shopping, and entertainment options throughout the Lake Conroe area.Buyers interested in touring the property can explore full listing details, professional photography, and additional information through the property website. The home is currently available for private showings in Montgomery’s Grand Harbor community near Lake Conroe.About The McKellar GroupThe McKellar Group is a real estate team specializing in luxury homes, waterfront homes, and lifestyle properties throughout the Lake Conroe and Montgomery County areas. The team helps buyers and sellers navigate the Texas real estate market with local expertise, strategic marketing, and personalized service. Their listings include lakefront homes, golf course properties, gated community estates, and homes with water access throughout the region. By combining market knowledge with innovative digital marketing strategies, The McKellar Group helps clients maximize property visibility and connect with qualified buyers.

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