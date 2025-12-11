Navigating a challenging road after stroke

The journey of Sergeant First Class Chris Scott

Retired Army Veteran Chris Scott’s journey took an unexpected turn on Nov. 3, 2023, following a live fire exercise with SEAL Team 8. Feeling nauseous that evening, he went to bed, only to wake up from a coma three days later after a severe hemorrhagic stroke. Initially treated at an outside hospital, Scott was later transferred to the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System and Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC), where he would embark on an intensive rehabilitation journey.

A new battle begins

Scott’s life and his family members’ lives were vibrant before the stroke altered the family’s course. Entering PRC was a pivotal moment for him, yet it came with immense challenges. “Everything was a challenge. I thought I was never going to get better,” he admitted. Scott faced the daunting reality of being entirely dependent on others for daily tasks. Simple activities like dressing himself and using the restroom became overwhelming hurdles.

His goals for rehabilitation were clear. “I wanted to walk again. I wanted to be as independent as possible, so my wife didn’t need to be a full-time caretaker,” he shared.

Rehabilitation at PRC

At PRC, Scott met with a dedicated team of therapists, each playing a significant role in his recovery. “We worked on my balance, my mobility, regaining the function of my arm and leg,” he explained. Therapy sessions included occupational therapy, physical therapy, kinesiotherapy, speech therapy, recreational therapy, vision, psychology and chaplain services. This all-encompassing stroke rehabilitation program allowed Scott to address both physical and emotional aspects of his recovery.

As weeks passed, he moved from simply functioning in a controlled environment to preparing for real-world challenges. Learning to dress himself, maintain personal hygiene and maneuver outside became vital components of his therapy.

After a successful rehabilitation period at PRC, Scott returned home excited and aware that new challenges awaited. “I went home for about a month and then ended up getting into the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program,” he said, noting the importance of continued support and therapy in tackling obstacles he hadn’t anticipated at home.

Building a new future

Now, Scott is navigating life after the hospital. “Since leaving, I’ve been able to spend time with my children. We have a new baby that came after I had my stroke,” he said with a hint of joy. His family has become his anchor as he embraces a medical retirement from the military, a transition solidified in spring 2025 after 15 years of service.

“My life changed so much in a matter of minutes… a stroke affects everybody, not just me,” he said. “It has affected my wife, my kids and the people around me.”

Stroke recovery extends beyond an individual, and Scott’s story serves as an impactful reminder of the importance of awareness and support, embodying the spirit of perseverance in the face of life-changing adversity.

This article was originally published on the VA Richmond Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.