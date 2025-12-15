Firefly and NaaS Innovator Graphiant to Power the AI-Ready Enterprise Network

Firefly’s customers gain the combined strength of AI-powered observability and Network-as-a-Service built to support AI, Cloud, SaaS, and Branch networking

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefly Telecom Consulting and Graphiant today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of secure, scalable, AI-ready enterprise networking. Through this partnership with Firefly’s consultative approach and best-in-class project management with Graphiant’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, organizations gain a unified solution for modernizing and simplifying connectivity across cloud, SaaS, remote workforces, and branch environments.

“Businesses need an AI network that is consumed as a service that adapts to their needs. By partnering with Firefly Telecom Consulting, we’re eliminating friction between procurement and deployment and bringing intelligence and automation to every step of the network lifecycle,” said Ali Shaikh, CEO at Graphiant.

Graphiant delivers a next-generation NaaS platform that gives enterprises real-time visibility, control, and compliance across their networks. Enterprises can spin up its NaaS platform from the AWS marketplace in under 60 seconds. Graphiant simplifies connectivity for AI, cloud, and SaaS applications while improving performance and reducing operational complexity, especially during mergers and acquisitions and other business to business exchange situations.

“Firefly Telecom Consulting is excited to partner with Graphiant to bring our clients and agents a modern, secure, and scalable network edge solution. Together, we’ll help organizations simplify their cloud connectivity and accelerate their digital transformation.” — Aaron Nowaczyk, Channel Chief, Firefly Telecom Consulting.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a software-based networking company backed by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital, IAG Capital, Saudi Aramco (Wa’ed Ventures), and STC (TALI Ventures). The company delivers secure, sovereign, and AI-ready connectivity services that combine real-time data security, governance, and performance. Founded in 2020, Graphiant is building the next generation of sovereign network infrastructure worldwide.

About Firefly

Firefly Telecom Consulting is a premier telecom consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking to modernize and optimize their communications infrastructure. Firefly helps businesses address the full spectrum of connectivity and technology needs—including Network, Mobility, Security, SD-WAN, and UCaaS.

Taking a customer-first approach, Firefly ensures clients receive solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Its best-in-class project management team coordinates directly with carriers to support complex installations, ensure accurate billing, and provide ongoing operational support.

