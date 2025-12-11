Department of Commerce Announces Transition of Baldrige Performance Excellence Program

Credit: Baldrige Performance Excellence Program

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has finalized agreements with the Alliance for Performance Excellence and the Baldrige Foundation to transfer most operational responsibilities of the Baldrige Program to the two private-sector organizations. The partnership will ensure the continued success of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award program, which helps U.S. organizations achieve and sustain high-quality performance excellence and long-term success.

“The Baldrige Program has helped thousands of organizations improve their operations and outcomes, bringing better products and services to millions of Americans,” said NIST Baldrige Performance Excellence Program Director Bob Fangmeyer. “This new phase of our public-private partnership will allow us to access more resources, scale more quickly and provide an even stronger platform to encourage performance excellence and organizational resilience.”

Since its establishment in 1988, the Baldrige Program has partnered with the public and private sectors to improve U.S. competitiveness and quality of life by recognizing national role models with the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award; sharing best practices; and fostering the adoption of proven leadership, management and operational practices. The program has helped to improve thousands of manufacturing and service businesses, health care and education providers, governments and nonprofit organizations.

In alignment with the administration’s efforts to reduce spending and streamline the federal government, the management and operations of the Baldrige Award process, Quest for Excellence conference, Baldrige Excellence Framework revisions, and Executive Fellows Program will be handed over to the alliance and foundation.

“We are eager to expand our partnership with the Baldrige Program and collaborate with the Baldrige Foundation to improve and innovate these key offerings, expanding the reach and impact of the Baldrige mission,” said President and CEO of the Alliance for Performance Excellence Brian Lassiter. “Baldrige has improved the results and competitiveness of thousands of organizations and communities in the United States for nearly 40 years; this exciting new partnership will help us expand and accelerate that impact for the next 40.”

“This transition represents one of the most important milestones in Baldrige’s history,” said President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation Josh Racette. “By strengthening our public-private partnership, we are ensuring long-term stability while expanding our reach to more organizations, communities and leaders nationwide. For those who support the Baldrige mission, this is a bold, forward-looking step that preserves rigor, magnifies impact and guarantees that every investment in Baldrige will continue to shape both the pursuit of quality and excellence for generations to come.”

NIST and the Department of Commerce will maintain ultimate responsibility for the Baldrige Excellence Framework, the Baldrige Award process and other requirements codified in 15 U.S.C. §3711a, as amended. The agreements reflect the partner organizations’ commitment to ensuring a successful transition that protects and sustains the rigor, integrity and value of the program’s key offerings.

“We are proud of the positive impact the Baldrige Program has had on thousands of organizations and the millions of people those organizations serve,” said Fangmeyer. “We are grateful for the hard work and contributions from the individuals and organizations that have supported the Baldrige mission and look forward to their continued support in this exciting next chapter.”

NIST will complete the 2025 award cycle, which is already in progress, and expects to announce award recipients in the coming weeks. More information on the transition can be found on the NIST Baldrige Performance Excellence Program webpages. Questions may be sent to Baldrige [at] nist.gov (Baldrige[at]nist[dot]gov).