HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOVIEFONE MEDIA SIGNS REGAL CINEMAS to its Affiliate Content, Media & Ticketing NetworkMoviefone Media today announced a deal with Regal to add their 407 U.S. theatres, totaling 5,503 screens to our network of movie showtime referrals.Consumers browsing Moviefone’s extensive web and social platforms, and viewers of the nationally syndicated Made in Hollywood and Moviefone TV are film lovers of all ages from all fifty states. Moviefone Media’s exclusive interviews and movie content drive interest and provide showtime and ticketing links to their affiliate exhibitors.Regal, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the second largest U.S. theatre circuit owned by Regal Cineworld Group, which was founded in 1995 and is the second largest cinema business in the world. Adam Rymer, Chief Commercial Officer at Regal, remarked that, “We are committed to maximizing the sources of Regal’s showtime and ticketing information. The unique Moviefone legacy brand aligns with our efforts on behalf of the moviegoing experience.”Moviefone was acquired by its CEO Cleveland O’Neal III in 2020 to complement his nationally syndicated TV brand, Made in Hollywood, now in its 21st broadcast season with major network affiliate coverage in over 94% of U.S. households. He stated, “The reach of Regal is enormous, and their quality theatres are a wonderful and impactful addition to our efforts to power theatre attendance.”In fact, with the signing of Regal, Moviefone now provides live linking to all five of the top U.S. based theatre circuits. Regal joins AMC, Cinemark, Marcus, B&B, and twenty-four other theatre companies on the Moviefone Media platforms.MEDIA CONTACT: jeremy@moviefone.comAbout MoviefoneMoviefone helps fans discover the best movies and series — including what, how, when and where to watch them. It brings the magic of cinema, television and streaming to millions of monthly visitors, across platforms, by exploring the secrets of filmmaking from script-to-screen, on-camera and behind the scenes. With a 360° network that reaches consumers beyond its iconic website — now including cinema pre-shows, nationally syndicated TV series, original content, popular social media channels, and the relaunch of a new mobile app — Moviefone partners with brands, studios, exhibitors, broadcasters and streaming platforms looking to engage with passionate audiences.Celebrating its 36th anniversary, Moviefone evokes 1990s nostalgia while connecting young Millennial, Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans to the movies and series they love, and enabling them to discover new ones to enjoy. The company’s CEO — entrepreneur and award-winning producer Cleveland O’Neal III — has steadily grown Moviefone since acquiring it in 2020. Today, Moviefone reaches fans via several brands including the Emmy-nominated TV franchise Made In Hollywood (now in its 21st season in broadcast syndication), and its FAST (Free, Ad-supported Streaming Television) channel on Plex, TCL, Anoki, Freecast, as well as its Roku app. Download the Made In Hollywood channel on the Roku Channel Store. It also connects with audiences via Moviefone’s Unscripted online series and through Screenvision’s Front + Center preshow, featured on 14,000 movie screens nationwide. Moviefone: find it. watch it.SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Website:YouTube:Facebook:facebook.com/moviefoneInstagram:instagram.com/moviefoneX:twitter.com/moviefone

