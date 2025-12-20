Bell Tech Pros Issues Warning Following Sharp Rise in Colorado Cyber Attacks in 2025

The data is undeniable, 36% more attacks in 2025 and real disruptions to daily life. Working with an experienced cybersecurity team is the most direct way to keep from being a statistic.” — Joel Bell

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Tech Pros, a Colorado-based cybersecurity provider, is drawing attention to newly compiled data showing that the state experienced a marked increase in cyberattacks in 2025. Independent tracking by SecuLore recorded 34 confirmed incidents through November 2025, compared to 25 incidents for the whole of 2024 – representing a 36% year-over-year increase. Colorado continues to hold the highest per-capita risk score in the nation for business-targeted cyber threats at 7.96 out of 10.

Throughout the year, the state saw 7.4 million patient records exposed in healthcare-sector breaches, multiple ransomware claims against credit unions and nonprofit providers, a confirmed attack on the CodeRED emergency alerting system used by law enforcement agencies, and a significant supply-chain disruption in June when United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) was hit, leading to empty shelves and shortages of basic groceries in Colorado stores. Average ransomware demands reported in affected Colorado organizations ranged between $514,000 and $532,000 per incident.

Joel Bell, CEO of Bell Tech Pros, stated, “The data is undeniable, 36% more attacks in 2025 and real disruptions to daily life. Working with an experienced cybersecurity team is the most direct way to keep from being a statistic.”

Bell Tech Pros continues to provide incident response, security assessments, and managed cybersecurity services to businesses, healthcare providers, credit unions, and local government entities across Colorado.

About Bell Tech Pros

Bell Tech Pros is a Colorado-based cybersecurity and IT services provider serving businesses, healthcare organizations, credit unions, and local governments throughout the state.

