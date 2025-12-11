Image Analysis Group and Better Medicine Partner to Deliver AI-Driven Oncology Clinical Trial Imaging

Image Analysis Group (IAG) Better Medicine DYNAMIKA™ at IAG

Image Analysis Group (IAG) and Better Medicine have entered a strategic partnership to deliver faster, more cost-efficient central reads for clinical trials.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Analysis Group (IAG) and Better Medicine have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver faster, more cost-efficient central reads and advanced AI-powered imaging endpoints for oncology clinical trials. This collaboration is designed for biotech and pharma sponsors seeking a specialist imaging CRO that can streamline oncology imaging workflows, reduce central read turnaround times, and lower overall imaging costs while maintaining regulatory-grade quality.

Under the partnership, IAG will integrate Better Medicine’s advanced AI for tumor assessments into its proprietary DYNAMIKA platform and global clinical trial imaging operations. This will allow for the automated identification, measurement and tracking of tumors in CT scans, significantly enhancing the speed and accuracy of data analysis for oncology trials across all phases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Better Medicine to bring this powerful combination of technologies to our clients," said Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO of IAG. "The integration of their advanced AI into our DYNAMIKA platform will provide an even more robust and efficient solution for managing clinical trials. IAG is working with other endpoint partners as well to bring their unique, deep tech to benefit the drug approval process. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to accelerate drug development and bring new therapies to patients faster."

"This partnership with IAG is a significant milestone for Better Medicine," said Priit Salumaa, CEO of Better Medicine. "IAG's DYNAMIKA is a world-class platform for managing imaging in clinical trials, and we are pleased to be able to work together to bring our precise machine vision tool to a wider audience. We are confident that this collaboration will help to accelerate the pace of cancer research and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Faster, More Efficient, and Cost-Effective Central Reads

The partnership focuses on improving time-to-result and consistency in oncology central reads by combining expert radiology oversight with scalable AI-driven pre-processing and quantification.

By embedding Better Medicine’s API within IAG’s DYNAMIKA-based workflows, imaging data can move securely from upload to quality control, AI processing, and expert review in a single integrated pipeline. This reduces operational friction, minimizes re-reads, and helps sponsors keep imaging on the critical path for database locks and interim analyses.

Jonathan Himoff, CPO at IAG, added, "We meet with many potential endpoint partners, and Better Medicine really aligns with our tech approach. They offer the kind of software we would want to make ourselves if we had the time and investment. It's a natural fit."

This framework allows the partners to invest in improving AI-assisted oncology imaging over time, delivering better value and performance to Sponsors looking to modernize their imaging strategy without compromising on regulatory expectations for audit trails, validation, and reader oversight.

Key Benefits for Oncology Sponsors

For oncology companies searching for an imaging CRO partner, the IAG–Better Medicine collaboration offers:

• Faster central read turnaround through AI-augmented tumor assessment and integrated workflows.

• Lower total imaging costs by reducing manual reading burden and improving first-pass quality.

• Robust, compliant infrastructure with clear auditability, data security, and validated AI use in clinical trial imaging.

• Flexible Statements of Work that adapt to phase I–III oncology programs, exploratory biomarkers, and complex multi-country studies.

About Better Medicine

Better Medicine is an Estonian medical AI company developing CE-certified software tools that support earlier, faster, and more accurate cancer detection in radiology. Its BMVision platform integrates into routine CT imaging workflows to automatically detect, measure, and classify oncological findings, beginning with kidney tumors, helping radiologists improve diagnostic efficiency and reduce the risk of missed lesions. Founded in 2020, Better Medicine collaborates with leading hospitals and research centers across Europe, the UK, and other regions to advance AI-supported cancer diagnostics and patient outcomes.

About Image Analysis Group (IAG)

Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a global imaging clinical research organization (iCRO) specializing in designing and running imaging-centric clinical trials across oncology, immunology, neurology, rare diseases, and musculoskeletal conditions. Through its proprietary cloud-native platform, DYNAMIKA, IAG combines centralized imaging workflows, expert readers, and AI-powered endpoints to deliver high-quality, regulatory-ready imaging data that accelerates drug development and reduces trial risk. IAG partners with biotech and pharma sponsors worldwide to optimize imaging strategies from early proof-of-concept through pivotal and real-world evidence studies.

