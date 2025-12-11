ELMONT INTRODUCES ITS FIRST HOLIDAY SMALL BUSINESS CRAWL: JINGLE & MINGLE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmpowerED Ventures, LLC, in proud partnership with the Elmont Cultural Center , announces the inaugural Elmont Jingle & Mingle Small Business Crawl, taking place Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 1 PM – 6 PM. This festive community activation invites residents to explore Elmont’s local businesses, enjoy holiday promotions, and support the small businesses that anchor the hamlet.The Crawl will officially kick off at Nolan’s Cuisine , located at 2101 Dutch Broadway, Elmont, NY 11003, where families will be welcomed with free gift bags (while supplies last), a Crawl Map, and photos with Santa—setting a joyful tone for an afternoon of local shopping and community connection.The Small Business Crawl aims to:• Encourage residents to shop local• Increase visibility and foot traffic for Elmont’s storefront businesses• Strengthen community engagement during the holiday season• Highlight Elmont’s emerging cultural and economic collaborations“Small businesses are the heartbeat of Elmont,” said Lynette Battle , Founder of EmpowerED Ventures, LLC. “This Crawl is our way of celebrating them while bringing the community together in a festive, meaningful way. Supporting our merchants is central to strengthening our community’s economic future.”“Small businesses are the heartbeat to our community, many of whom are residents and people who grew up here who could have gone anywhere, but chose our neighborhood because they know its value and potential. We are so excited to partner with Lynette and EmpowerED Ventures, LLC on this endeavor. We hope this is only the spark that gets the fire going to shop locally!”— Tamar Paoli-Bailey, Director of Events & Culture, Elmont Cultural Center“We’re honored to host the kickoff for such a meaningful community event,” said Nolan Baker, Owner of Nolan’s Cuisine. “Elmont is filled with incredible small businesses, and this Crawl is a great reminder to support the people who serve this community every day.”Participating businesses will be promoted across multiple platforms, featured on the digital crawl map, and highlighted throughout the event day across community channels.More event information and business registration details will be released throughout the week.For media inquries please contact:Lynette Battle, Founder & Managing PartnerEmpowerED Ventures917-440-1759Event Strategies for Success (ESFS) is proud to provide communications support to EmpowerED Ventures, LLC in support of the inaugural Elmont Jingle & Mingle Small Business Crawl, a local initiative designed to drive foot traffic and visibility for Elmont’s small business community.

