AFUWI's 29th Annual Gala Honors Global Leaders, Raises Vital Support for Caribbean Students

AFUWI’s 29th Annual Awards Gala Raises Vital Support for Caribbean Students, Honors Global Leaders in Education, Public Service, and Innovation

Education remains the most powerful and enduring pathway to recovery, resilience, and national development. This support ensures that the promise is not lost.” — Ann-Marie Grant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies ( AFUWI ) hosted its 29th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Awards Gala on Friday evening at 583 Park Avenue, bringing together distinguished leaders, philanthropists, and members of the Caribbean diaspora in support of expanding access to higher education across the region.The Gala, AFUWI’s premier fundraising event, raised critical funds to provide scholarships and financial assistance to academically talented Caribbean students facing significant economic hardship—many of whom have been severely impacted by the recent devastation of Hurricane Melissa. Proceeds from the evening will directly support students at The University of the West Indies (UWI), ensuring that financial barriers do not derail their academic aspirations.The evening’s program honored an exceptional cohort of global leaders whose work has advanced education, public service, healthcare, business, and digital innovation. Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, received AFUWI’s prestigious Legacy Award, the Foundation’s highest honor, in recognition of his leadership and commitment to national development and education. Additional honorees included Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Interim President of Howard University; Dr. Wayne J. Riley, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University; Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President of State Government Affairs at Charter Communications; Dr. Jacky Wright, global technology executive and board director; and Anthony Belinfanti and Gregory Belinfanti, recognized for their generational commitment to educational philanthropy, Dr. Kevon Rhiney, UWI Alumni Associations NY Chapter Pelican Award, as a distinguished alumnus in geography research. The other honoree in cohort class of 2026 was Dr. A. Norman Sabga – Chairman of the ANSA Mc AL conglomerate based in Trinidad and Tobago but with interests across the region in many areas including finance, media and commerce.In her remarks, Ann-Marie Grant, Executive Director of AFUWI, underscored the urgency of the Foundation’s mission in the wake of climate-related devastation throughout the Caribbean. “At a time when thousands of students face uncertainty due to circumstances beyond their control, our collective responsibility is clear. Education remains the most powerful and enduring pathway to recovery, resilience, and national development. This support ensures that the promise is not lost.”The Gala highlighted the profound and ongoing impact of Hurricane Melissa, which affected an estimated 1.6 million people across Jamaica, damaging homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure. With many UWI students among those hardest hit, AFUWI has prioritized emergency financial assistance alongside its core scholarship program to help students remain enrolled and complete their studies.For nearly three decades, AFUWI has played a pivotal role in mobilizing philanthropic investment in higher education across the Caribbean. Over the past ten years alone, the Foundation has awarded more than 700 scholarships and facilitated over US$8 million in in-kind donations, including books, medical supplies, and technology resources to support student success.The evening also served as a powerful demonstration of diaspora engagement, with leaders from corporate, academic, diplomatic, and community sectors coming together to invest in the region’s future. Guests were reminded that supporting Caribbean education is not philanthropy at a distance, but a strategic investment in shared global prosperity.AFUWI invites individuals, corporations, and partners to continue supporting its mission to expand access to higher education and strengthen communities across the Caribbean.For more information or to make a contribution, please visit www.afuwi.org Media Contact:Ann-Marie GrantAmerican Foundation for The University of the West IndiesEmail: amgrant@afuwi.orgPhone: (917) 863-2392About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting The University of the West Indies (UWI), the premier higher education institution serving 17 English-speaking Caribbean countries. AFUWI mobilizes philanthropic support to provide scholarships and critical resources to academically talented students facing financial barriers, advancing educational access, workforce development, and national growth across the region.

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