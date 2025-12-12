CuesHub Introduces Workload Heart Rate Metric to Track Mental Strain at Work

CuesHub App Calendar CuesHub App Mental Effort

New Software Executive’s Desk Heart Rate Rivals Gym Workout. A new App Reveals Silent Workload Epidemic.

The hardest workout of your day shouldn't be a meeting.” — Brad Federman, Founder & CEO PerformancePoint LLC

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A senior executive leading global software teams recently made a startling discovery: while sitting in high-stakes meetings, his heart rate sustained levels near 100 beats per minute a physiological state typically reserved for a moderate jog. This revelation comes courtesy of CuesHub, a groundbreaking new app developed by federally funded research at the University of Memphis, which has just unveiled the metric of "Workload Heart Rate" (WHR) to the public.

CuesHub, a Public Benefit Corporation co-founded by Dr. Santosh Kumar named one of Popular Science’s "Brilliant Ten" and Dr. Timothy Hnat created the first app designed to distinguish between the “good" load of exercise and the "toxic" load of mental exhaustion.

To translate this science into healthier workplaces, CuesHub has partnered with PerformancePoint LLC, appointing CEO Brad Federman as an advisor.

The Hidden Danger of Stationary Speeding

"When your heart works hard during exercise, it strengthens the muscle and clears your arteries," explains Dr. Kumar, CEO of CuesHub and Director of the NIH-funded mDOT Center. "But when your heart speeds up due to mental stress while you are sitting still, that energy has nowhere to go. It dissipates into the body, causing low-level, chronic inflammation—a known precursor to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer."

This executive’s experience is not an anomaly. In early pilots involving nurses, physicians, and corporate leaders, users were shocked to see how high their Workload Heart Rate climbed during cognitive tasks. The good news is that this state is reversible.

"Early users of CuesHub have lowered their Workload Heart Rate by 4–6 beats per minute within four to six weeks," says Brad Federman, advisor to CuesHub. "They uncovered and reversed exhaustion patterns they didn't even know existed."

Unlike typical wellness apps, CuesHub leverages nearly two decades of research from the MD2K and mDOT Centers of Excellence, supported by over $50 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

CuesHub is a wearable AI startup based in Memphis, TN, dedicated to helping people not just live longer, but live longer, disease-free. Born from deep university research, it translates cutting-edge biometric AI into accessible, privacy-preserving tools that transform lives.

PerformancePoint LLC helps organizations build thriving cultures where leaders coach their teams, employees engage, and customers win. PerformancePoint helps companies discover their possible.

