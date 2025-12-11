Theresa LeDay-Freeman Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theresa LeDay-Freeman, founder of LeDe-Hab Learning Activity Center, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how turning personal challenges into a “blueprint” for purpose can create safer, more inclusive spaces for families and individuals with disabilities.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, LeDay-Freeman explores how her son’s journey and “birth within the birth” revealed her deeper mission, and breaks down how “Lessons to Lessen” medical fears, compassionate care, and truly inclusive programming can transform how families experience support.“Your challenges are not roadblocks—they are blueprints,” said LeDay-Freeman.Theresa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/theresa-leday-freeman

