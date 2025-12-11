DE250 Releases Activity Book for 4th Graders

Delaware 250 and the Delaware Public Archives, with support from the Delaware Department of Education, are excited to share a brand-new DE250 Activity Book. Packed with stories, puzzles, games, and Delaware history, the booklet helps students explore the people, places, and events that shaped our state during the American Revolution.

The Activity Book is available for free download here: https://archivesfiles.delaware.gov/de250/DE250_Activity_Book.pdf

Designed to support Delaware’s history curriculum, the booklet highlights Delaware’s delegates, the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, daily life during the Revolution, contributions of underrepresented communities, and hands-on activities that help students connect with Delaware’s Revolutionary past.

While the Activity Book was created with 4th graders in mind, it’s a great resource for anyone who is young at heart and curious about Delaware’s Revolutionary story. It will be available at upcoming Delaware 250 events. Information about those events will be released in the coming weeks—stay tuned!

Calling All 4th Grade Teachers: We are working to distribute the Activity Book to every 4th-grade classroom in Delaware.

If you are a teacher or school administrator and would like printed copies or a digital delivery link sent directly to your school, please contact us at delaware250@delaware.gov .

As Delaware prepares for the 250th anniversary of American independence, we’re proud to offer resources that bring our state’s story to life for the next generation of Delawareans.