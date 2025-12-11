Angelina Bakery Opens Tenth NYC Location in Union Square This December

Angelina Bakery Logo

New Union Square storefront launches with holiday menu, media tastings, and a three-day opening giveaway.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Bakery, New York City’s beloved destination for authentic Italian pastries and modern comfort classics, is excited to announce the opening of its tenth location at 25 Union Square West, arriving just in time for the holiday season in one of Manhattan’s most iconic and high-traffic neighborhoods.



Media and influencers are invited to celebrate this milestone opening and enjoy exclusive tastings of Angelina’s signature pastries and festive new dishes.

What’s New at Union Square

The Union Square location will feature Angelina Bakery’s famous bomboloni and baked specialties, alongside a broadened menu tailored for the fast-paced neighborhood. New offerings include:

Salads: Caesar, Greek, and Apple Bacon

Fresh Pastas: Spaghetti Pomodoro, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Designed for commuters, students, office teams, and park-goers, the menu balances convenience with Angelina’s signature quality.



Seasonal Holiday Menu

Launching with the new store is Angelina Bakery’s highly anticipated Christmas Menu, featuring limited-edition treats such as:

Christmas Tree Mousse

Gingerbread Cookie

Reindeer Bombolone

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Tree Cake

Log Cake

Pairings with Angelina’s decadent Hot Chocolate

These festive creations bring the warmth and tradition of the season to the vibrant atmosphere of Union Square Park.



Grand Opening Giveaway — December 15–17

To celebrate the grand opening, Angelina Bakery will host a three-day free giveaway at the new Union Square location:

12/15 — 8AM: Mini Chantilly Bomboloni + 8oz Drip Coffee

12/16 — 11AM: Mini Brioche Sandwich + 12oz Iced Tea

12/17 — 5PM: Margherita Pizza Slice + 12oz Iced Tea

Giveaway items are available while supplies last.



Media Event Details

Dates: December 15–17, 2025

Location: 25 Union Square West

Activities:

Pastry & holiday-menu tastings

Meet & greet with founder Tony Park

Photo opportunities

Media gift bags

RSVP & Press Inquiries: press@angelinabakery.com

Updates available at www.angelinabakery.com

and @angelinabakerynyc on Instagram.

About Angelina Bakery

Founded in 2018 by Tony Park, Angelina Bakery blends traditional Italian baking with modern culinary creativity, earning a devoted following across its locations in Times Square, NoMad, Grand Central, the Upper East Side, and New Jersey. Known for craftsmanship, hospitality, and everyday indulgence, Angelina continues to serve New York locals and visitors with a uniquely modern Italian experience.

