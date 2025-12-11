M7 and Zefr Announces Strategic Partnership to Elevate Web Design and Technology

NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M7 (millermedia7) , a digital creative transformation partner specializing in experience design and advanced web/mobile technology , announced today a strategic partnership with Zefr, the global leader in brand suitability and AI-powered contextual targeting.Through this collaboration, M7 will serve as Zefr’s dedicated design, web, and technology partner, supporting the company’s rapid growth and elevating its digital customer experience across platforms.As Zefr continues to scale its AI-driven solutions for safer, more responsible advertising, the demand for a more dynamic, intuitive, and high-performance digital presence has accelerated. M7 will provide a comprehensive suite of services—including UX strategy, product and interface design, web development, and ongoing technical support—to help Zefr better communicate value, onboard enterprise customers, and showcase its category-leading technology.“Zefr has been redefining the future of contextual advertising with integrity and technical sophistication,” said Anthony Miller, Founder of millermedia7 . “We’re proud to support their next chapter by bringing design clarity, digital performance, and a scalable technology foundation to match the pace of their innovation.”The partnership includes:End-to-end UX and UI design across Zefr’s digital ecosystemTechnical architecture and Craft CMS development for Zefr’s marketing and product sitesDesign systems and component libraries for unified brand expressionOngoing engineering support to accelerate deployment and experimentationConversion and performance optimization to support Zefr’s enterprise growth goalsThis partnership marks a major milestone as both companies invest in the future of AI-driven media responsibility. Together, M7 and Zefr will deliver digital experiences that reinforce trust, transparency, and innovation across the advertising ecosystem.About ZefrZefr is the global leader in AI-powered brand suitability and contextual targeting. Leveraging proprietary machine learning and deep video understanding, Zefr empowers brands and platforms to deliver safer, more responsible advertising at scale. Zefr partners with the world’s largest advertisers and digital platforms, offering solutions that improve ad relevance, reduce risk, and advance media integrity.About M7Founded in 2010, M7 (millermedia7) is a digital creative transformation partner that helps forward-thinking companies modernize their digital presence through design, technology, and AI systems. With expertise in UX, engineering, AI implementation, and performance optimization, M7 builds digital experiences that drive clarity, conversion, and long-term impact.

