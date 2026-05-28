Barron's London Salon in Buckhead Spotlights the Quiet Comeback of Hair Extensions Done Right

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair extensions have spent the last few years carrying a complicated reputation. For a long stretch, many of the clients walking through the doors of Barron's London Salon in Buckhead were not coming in for new extensions, they were coming in to recover from old ones. Thinning around the temples, scalp tenderness, breakage at the bond line, colour that never quite matched. That picture is shifting. With better installation methods, higher quality hair, and stylists who know how to look after both the extensions and the natural hair underneath, extensions have quietly become one of the most requested services at the salon again.David Barron, the London trained master stylist behind the business, has worked in Atlanta for close to thirty years. His approach to extensions draws on training at the Vidal Sassoon Academy and decades spent watching the category move from a niche service for the few to a regular, well considered part of many clients' routines across Buckhead, Brookhaven, Vinings, Dunwoody, Druid Hills and the Emory area."Most people who come in asking about extensions have had a less than great experience somewhere before," David Barron said. "Either the hair was not a real match, or it was installed too tightly, or no one ever sat them down and explained how to look after it at home. None of those things have to happen. When extensions are done properly, they sit beautifully, they protect the hair underneath, and they make a genuine difference to how a person feels about themselves."The salon offers a wide range of extension types, including hot fusion keratin bond extensions, cold fusion microbead and interlink systems, tape-in extensions , hand-tied wefts, and clip-ins. Each option suits a different hair type, budget and lifestyle. Tape-in extensions tend to be popular with clients who want quick, lower commitment volume, while hot fusion remains a favourite for those wanting length that almost disappears into the natural hair. All of the hair used at the salon is one hundred percent human hair, including Remy and virgin hair where the look calls for it.Every extension service begins with a paid consultation, which is then applied to the cost of the service itself. The consultation gives the stylist time to look at hair density, scalp condition, lifestyle, and styling habits before recommending a method, length and colour blend. Hair is then ordered to match, and the install appointment is booked once it arrives. Ongoing maintenance visits are recommended every four to six weeks to keep the bonds clean, the natural hair healthy, and the finish looking seamless.What makes the difference, Barron says, is treating extensions as a long term relationship rather than a one off purchase. The team builds care plans around each client, often combining extension upkeep with a colour appointment or a shampoo and style so the routine stays simple. Clients are also given honest guidance on home care, including which products help the bonds last and which to avoid.Barron's London Salon has been recognised throughout its three decades of operation, with features in Allure, InStyle, Atlanta Magazine, Modern Salon and Better Homes and Gardens. David Barron is a member of Intercoiffure Mondial and was named a finalist for the 2023 AIPP Best Color award. The salon is located at 2978 Lookout Place in Atlanta and can be reached at 404-812-0032 or through barronslondonsalon.com Consultations for extensions, colour and corrective services can be booked online or by phone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.