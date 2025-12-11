Over the past two decades, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations have shifted from the periphery of investing to the mainstream of global capital markets. Asset managers now routinely incorporate ESG information into capital allocation, corporate engagement, and risk assessment. U.S. sustainable investment assets grew from a niche segment in the mid-1990s to more than $16 trillion by 2020, according to the U.S. Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

Despite this rapid expansion, a central question remains unresolved: How does ESG information affect firm value? While policymakers, investors, and scholars broadly agree that ESG risks matter, the underlying economic mechanisms remain debated. Discussions often focus on two broad channels.

ESG information can affect firm value through two main mechanisms. First, if investors avoid firms with poor ESG profiles for preference-based or regulatory reasons, the resulting investor base shrinkage may raise firms’ cost of capital and reduce valuations—a mechanism often referred to as the discount-rate channel. Second, negative ESG information may signal deteriorating future fundamentals, such as weaker sales, reputational damage, customer or employee loss, litigation exposure, or costly operational adjustments. In this cash flow channel, valuation effects arise because ESG incidents lead investors to revise expectations of future earnings.

In our new article, ESG News, Future Cash Flows, and Firm Value, we examine how ESG information affects stock prices through the cash flow channel. Our analysis combines a global panel of analyst forecasts of earnings, sales, and profit margins with a comprehensive dataset of negative ESG news events spanning environmental, social, and governance incidents. We assess how analysts revise their forecasts following negative ESG news.

Earnings Forecast Revisions Following Negative ESG News

We find that negative ESG news lead to systematic downward revisions in analysts’ earnings forecasts. Analysts adjust earnings forecasts not only for the next quarter but also over one-, two-, and three-year horizons. The magnitude of these revisions remains remarkably persistent across the term structure. This horizon-persistent pattern contrasts with responses to other negative corporate events—such as executive turnover or reorganizations—where the impact is typically concentrated in the short term and diminishes over longer horizons. This evidence suggests that ESG incidents have a more prolonged impact on earnings expectations than other types of adverse corporate developments.

The strength of the reaction increases when firms experience multiple ESG incidents or when the events are related to social issues. Firms facing repeated controversies see substantially larger downward revisions, reflecting an accumulation of concerns about future fundamentals. Social-related incidents—including those involving labor practices and community relations—elicit the stronger responses across all forecast horizons.

Importantly, the information conveyed by ESG news is incremental to what analysts can infer from standard accounting measures. Earnings forecast revisions remain negative even after controlling for profitability, investment levels, firm size, valuation ratios, and other conventional indicators of firm quality. This suggests that ESG news provides new, economically meaningful information rather than merely repackaging signals already embedded in financial data.

Sales vs. Costs

Why do analysts expect lower earnings following ESG incidents? To explore this, we decompose analysts’ earnings forecast revisions into changes in expected sales and changes in expected costs (proxied by expected profit margins). We find that the downward revisions to earnings are primarily driven by lower expected sales, with limited evidence of higher expected costs.

This pattern suggests that analysts interpret negative ESG incidents primarily as signals of weakened revenue potential—such as customer boycotts, erosion of consumer trust, or loss of market share—rather than as events that directly increase operating expenses or introduce significant production inefficiencies. Consistent with the consumer channel, the impact on earnings forecasts is more pronounced in business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors compared to business-to-business (B2B) sectors.

Cash flows vs. Discount rates

We then link analysts’ forecast revisions to the valuation effects of ESG incidents. Using a dividend-discount-style decomposition, we find that the decline in firm value following negative ESG incidents is driven almost entirely by lower expected future cash flows, with no statistically significant evidence of changes in implied discount rates.

This evidence provides no empirical support for the discount-rate channel, whereby ESG risks increase firms’ cost of capital. Instead, valuation effects reflect fundamental revisions to expected cash flows. These findings are consistent with recent research showing that medium-term stock price movements are primarily driven by changes in earnings expectations rather than shifts in discount rates.

Are analysts correct?

We also assess whether analysts’ downward forecast revisions are validated by subsequent firm performance. We find that both actual earnings and actual sales decline in the periods following negative ESG incidents. This confirms that ESG incidents have real operational consequences and that analysts’ forecast revisions reflect accurate expectations of weakened fundamentals.

Furthermore, we compare forecast accuracy across analysts. Those who revise earnings forecasts downward in response to ESG incidents generate significantly smaller forecast errors than those who leave their forecasts unchanged. This evidence indicates that incorporating ESG information leads to more accurate forecasts, reinforcing the view that ESG integration is a rational analytical approach rather than a “fad.”

Implications

These findings carry important implications for investors, analysts, and corporate decision-makers. Investors should recognize that ESG controversies have substantial and persistent effects on expected cash flows. Boards—particularly in consumer-facing industries—should view ESG risk management as a material concern, given its demonstrable impact on long-term firm performance and valuation.