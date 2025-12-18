Australian Landlords & Renters Struggling With Bill Comparisons

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 2025, new research shows that Australian landlords and renters are spending more time trying to compare electricity, gas and internet bills without access to clear or centralised information. Rising living costs, frequent tariff changes and inconsistent plan structures across providers have widened the information gap and forced households to rely on manual checks that are often incomplete and time consuming.

A recent industry survey found that renters spend an average of 3 to 5 hours per move attempting to understand their energy and broadband options. Landlords who manage several properties report spending up to 10 hours each quarter reviewing bills, rebates and plan updates. Without standardised data or clear price breakdowns, many households risk paying higher rates than they should. Muhammad K. Haider, CEO of CheapBills, said this situation shows how hard people must work just to secure a fair deal and that simple and accurate comparisons should be available to every household.

This issue is made harder by the ongoing changes in retail energy prices. Market updates, regional pricing differences and shifting discount structures make it difficult for consumers to see which plans offer the best value. Families and property owners face more uncertainty at a time when budgets are already tight.

Government agencies have noted the need for greater transparency and better access to reliable comparison tools. While reforms are still being considered, renters and landlords must continue relying on manual research that often leads to missed savings or unsuitable plans.

To help address these challenges, CheapBills supports households by comparing electricity, gas and internet plans from trusted providers. The service offers clearer insights into pricing and helps renters and landlords understand tariffs, rebates and contract terms so they can avoid paying more than necessary.

For Australians who are relocating or managing investment properties, Move-in Connect helps by setting up electricity, gas and NBN services in one place. This gives tenants and property owners access to accurate plan information before they choose a provider.

iCause allows users to support causes they care about through simple payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, along with a switch and donate feature that gives people another way to contribute while changing plans.

As utility markets grow more complex, these services give Australians clearer paths to making better decisions and keeping costs under control.

