SpectraONE Opens 30-Day AI Supply Chain Pilot Program to Help Teams See Impact Fast

One of the biggest myths is that supply chains need perfect data before using AI. What they really need is a system that handles messy data and still helps them move forward.” — Pramod Sajja, CEO of SpectraONE

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpectraONE , a newly launched AI platform designed for modern supply chain teams, today announced the opening of its 30-day pilot program for select companies in FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and related sectors.This limited program allows teams to track measurable impact on a key KPI of their choice, such as forecast accuracy, stockouts, or excess inventory, without needing to overhaul existing tools or workflows.The pilot program reflects SpectraONE’s core philosophy: real change doesn’t have to take 12 months.By offering a low-friction, fast-start option, SpectraONE is extending an invitation to demand planners, supply chain managers, and CXOs to experience what AI can do without the typical risks or costs.A New Class of Supply Chain IntelligenceSpectraONE is not another legacy planning tool with AI on top. It’s a three-layered AI platform that combines flexibility, speed, and transparency.• Agentic Interface: Ask questions like “What’s causing delays in Region X?” and get contextual, traceable answers• UI Interface: Role-based, intuitive workflows for demand planners, logistics managers, and CXOs• Cached, Pre-Modeled Query Layer: Enables rapid insights without heavy compute usage.What’s Included in the Pilot• Tracking against one selected KPI• Dedicated Success Engineer to guide setup and support• 1:1 Onboarding Session with real-world use case alignment• Access to Founders Circle, a private group for feedback, feature co-design, and early access• No disruption to current tools – the platform integrates easily via adapters.There’s no upfront commitment. The goal is simple: clarity in 30 days.Why It MattersMany supply chain teams operate with ERPs, spreadsheets, and siloed systems that are slow to adapt. Delays are flagged too late. Planners override forecasts manually. Inputs are static when markets are shifting by the hour.SpectraONE solves for this by pulling real-time signals from supplier updates and promotion calendars to search data and market feeds and turning them into actionable insights. That means less lag, fewer surprises, and faster decisions.Industries and Use CasesSpectraONE is designed to be industry-agnostic, with prebuilt use cases and workflows for:• FMCG: promotional planning, stockout reduction, inventory balancing• Pharma: batch-level visibility, spoilage prediction, and cold-chain alerts• Retail, Distribution, and CPG: forecast accuracy, supplier performance, and demand sensingCurrent live modules include Demand Forecasting, Spoilage Prediction, Scenario Simulation, Market Analytics, and Smart Inventory Management, with additional features in development.Pilot Spots Are LimitedThe 30-day pilot is open now to a limited number of participants. Interested teams can learn more or request access at: https://spectraone.ai/contact-us/ “We built SpectraONE because we were tired of watching supply chain teams struggle with workarounds, data silos, and planning systems that couldn’t keep up,” said Pramod Sajja , CEO of SpectraONE. “The future of the supply chain isn’t another dashboard. It’s a platform that senses change, surfaces insights, and helps you act in minutes, not months.”About SpectraONESpectraONE is an AI platform designed to help supply chain teams move from reactive operations to proactive planning. With real-time signals, planner-first workflows, and measurable KPI tracking, SpectraONE is the fastest way to turn supply chain noise into clarity.

