The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered ePRO Analytics Market: Deep Analysis of Core Opportunities and Emerging Challenges

Expected to grow to $3.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics market enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in digital health technologies and a growing focus on patient-centered care. This sector is transforming how patient data is collected and analyzed, offering new insights that improve clinical trials and healthcare delivery. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping this innovative field.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes Analytics with AI Market

The electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. The market size is expected to increase from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This historical growth has been fueled by enhanced healthcare investments, a heightened emphasis on patient engagement, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, growing clinical trial activities, and rising demand for real-world evidence (RWE).

Looking ahead, this market is projected to reach $3.25 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 15.5%. The future growth is anticipated to be driven by the increasing need for real-time patient data, a shift toward patient-focused clinical trials, the growing prevalence of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, rapid digital transformation in healthcare infrastructure, and greater acceptance of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. Key trends shaping this period include incorporating AI for sophisticated analytics, advancements in mobile health sensors and wearable technology, and their integration with AI to enhance patient monitoring capabilities.

Download a free sample of the electronic patient-reported outcomes (epro) analytics with artificial intelligence (ai) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30270&type=smp

Understanding Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes Analytics Enhanced by AI

Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics with AI involves using artificial intelligence to collect, analyze, and interpret patient-reported data captured through digital means. This data includes information about symptoms, treatment responses, quality of life, and medication adherence. AI plays a crucial role in ePRO systems by detecting patterns, forecasting health risks, customizing interventions, and providing practical insights for healthcare providers, researchers, and care teams. The use of AI not only improves the accuracy of data but also facilitates early identification of health issues, supports clinical decisions, and enhances patient involvement in their own care and clinical research activities.

Growing Influence of Telemedicine on the ePRO Analytics Market

The rising acceptance of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is a major factor propelling the electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics with AI market forward. Telemedicine delivers healthcare services through digital communication platforms, while remote patient monitoring continuously gathers and assesses patients’ health data using connected devices and sensors. The increased reliance on telemedicine is driven by the need for convenient, accessible, and timely healthcare solutions.

This trend has accelerated the adoption of digital health platforms capable of real-time patient data collection and automated analysis, which in turn supports the expansion of AI-powered ePRO analytics. For example, in December 2023, the UK’s National Health Service reported a significant rise in digital engagement, with 33.6 million app users and a 54% increase in monthly logins compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing acceptance of digital healthcare interactions.

View the full electronic patient-reported outcomes (epro) analytics with artificial intelligence (ai) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-electronic-patient-reported-outcomes-epro-analytics-with-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-report

Key Regions Leading the ePRO Analytics Market with AI

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers other important regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO) Analytics With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-solutions-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-global-market-report"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.