Drivers of the Spray-Dried Biologics Market from 2025 to 2029: Regional Perspectives and Market Size Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Spray-Dried Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spray-dried biologics sector is experiencing notable expansion as the demand for more stable and efficient biologic formulations grows. This market is set to undergo significant transformations driven by advances in technology and rising global production needs. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future outlook of this important biopharmaceutical segment.

Spray-Dried Biologics Market Size and Projected Growth to 2029

The spray-dried biologics market has seen rapid growth recently, increasing from $1.66 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Looking ahead, this market is expected to expand sharply, reaching $2.87 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.5%. This impressive growth is fueled by factors such as rising outsourcing of biomanufacturing, increased demand for biologics with enhanced stability, longer shelf life requirements for complex therapies, expanding global biologics production, and growth in contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Additionally, the commercialization of temperature-sensitive biologic drugs continues to support market momentum.

Factors Supporting Spray-Dried Biologics Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Going forward, the market’s expansion is driven by the growing need for biologics that remain stable at room temperature for extended periods. Significant investments into large-scale biologic manufacturing facilities worldwide are also pushing the market forward. Moreover, the increasing reliance on outsourced formulation and processing services adds to this upward trend. The development of innovative biologic drug classes that demand more robust stabilization techniques is another crucial factor enhancing growth prospects. Emerging markets are witnessing pipeline expansions for biologics, further bolstering demand. An intensified focus on optimizing supply chain efficiency and reducing cold chain dependence also plays a pivotal role.

Understanding Spray-Dried Biologics and Their Advantages

Spray-dried biologics refer to biologic drugs converted from liquid formulations into dry powders through a rapid drying technique. This method involves spraying the liquid drug into a stream of heated air, which swiftly removes moisture while preserving delicate molecules such as proteins, enzymes, and vaccines. The powder form offers multiple benefits including improved stability, easier handling, and flexibility in delivery methods, making it an attractive option for biopharmaceutical applications.

Key Drivers Boosting Demand for Spray-Dried Biologics Globally

The expanding global demand for biopharmaceuticals is a primary factor propelling the spray-dried biologics market’s growth. Biopharmaceuticals, which include products derived from living cells and biomolecules, are increasingly sought after due to the rising prevalence of chronic and complex diseases. This surge is creating a need for therapies that deliver higher specificity, enhanced effectiveness, and fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments. Consequently, manufacturers are adopting scalable spray-drying technologies to improve stability, extend shelf life, and optimize drug delivery.

Growing Recognition of Biologics in Essential Medicines Lists

For example, in February 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that in 2023, its essential medicines list (EML) included 81 biologic therapies, representing over 15% of all essential medicines. This acknowledgment underscores the critical role of biologics in modern healthcare and reflects the increasing demand driving the spray-dried biologics sector forward.

Leading Region and Fastest Growing Market for Spray-Dried Biologics

North America dominated the spray-dried biologics market in 2024, holding the largest share. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to rising investments, expanding production capabilities, and increasing demand for biologics across emerging economies. The market report also covers other significant regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

