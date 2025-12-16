Efficientivity Launches DIY Management Consulting Assessment for Companies

Screenshot of a section from the Improvement Potential Assessment

Any company can now access management consulting-level insights and discover its improvement potential independently

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficientivity, a UK-based management consulting innovator, has unveiled the first-ever DIY online assessment tool, designed to enable organizations of all sizes to evaluate their improvement potential independently and cost-effectively, without the need for traditional consulting engagements.Developed with over 20 years of global consulting expertise, Efficientivity’s new tool empowers businesses to conduct a comprehensive self-assessment through a guided online survey. The result is a clear, data-driven estimate of how much a company could improve, expressed in monetary terms, by optimizing its operations, systems, and strategy.“Our goal is to empower any company to identify and realize their improvement potential,” said Giorgio Gabba, founder of Efficientivity. “Many organizations fall short of their potential because they lack the tools and knowledge to manage effectively. Without the budgets for expensive management programs, they struggle to succeed. Efficientivity delivers practical solutions that help companies achieve lasting results.”The assessment compares a company’s responses against sector-specific benchmarks and performance ratios across 18 industries and 106 subsectors. It pinpoints improvement opportunities in areas ranging from financial indicators to management systems and business processes, giving decision makers a strategic roadmap for growth.Efficientivity’s platform is designed for accessibility and affordability, making it suitable for organizations of all sizes and sectors worldwide. It is particularly attractive to small and medium-sized businesses thanks to its cost-effectiveness. The tool is available now at efficientivity.com , with instant results upon completion.By combining deep consulting expertise with digital simplicity, Efficientivity is redefining how companies access strategic insight, making it possible for any organization to identify, measure, and act on its improvement potential.About EfficientivityEfficientivity is a UK-based management consulting innovator dedicated to democratizing access to management expertise. Leveraging decades of global consulting experience, the company provides consulting services and affordable, accessible tools that help organizations benchmark performance, strengthen management systems, improve processes, and optimize operations to unlock their full potential.Learn more at http://efficientivity.com

