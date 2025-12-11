HoReCa market size HoReCa market HoReCa market growth

The Business Research Company's Hotels, Restaurants And Catering (HoReCa) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $3103.6 billion in 2024 to $3304.71 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoReCa Market to Surpass $5,632 billion in 2029. Within the broader Hospitality industry, which is expected to be $7,011 billion by 2029, the HoReCa market is estimated to account for nearly 80% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the HoReCa Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the HoReCa market in 2029, valued at $2,203 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,644 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of the franchisee-based service model and increasing product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global HoReCa Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the HoReCa market in 2029, valued at $1,552 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,227 million in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the expansion of food delivery services and aggregator platforms and increasing government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the HoReCa Market in 2029?

The HoReCa market size is segmented by type into single outlet and hotels, restaurants and catering (HoReCa) chain. The single outlet market will be the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by type, accounting for 65% or $3,660 billion of the total in 2029. The single outlet market will be supported by independent ownership models offering personalized customer service, lower operating costs and flexible pricing strategies, increasing consumer preference for authentic and local dining experiences, rising entrepreneurial activity in urban and suburban regions, location-driven customer loyalty in residential zones, ease of brand experimentation and adaptation to local tastes and reduced regulatory hurdles compared to large chains.

The HoReCa market is segmented by price level into luxury, upscale, midscale and economy. The midscale market will be the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by price level, accounting for 39% or $2,208 billion of the total in 2029. The midscale market will be supported by broad appeal to both business and leisure travellers, strong performance in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, affordability combined with acceptable quality levels, popularity among family vacationers and group travellers, increasing demand from young professionals and students, market penetration in suburban and semi-urban areas and high adaptability to regional preferences and cuisines.

The HoReCa market is segmented by service into hotels, restaurants and catering. The restaurants market will be the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by service accounting for 73% or $4,132 billion of the total in 2029. The restaurants market will be supported by rising dining-out culture driven by busy lifestyles, evolving food preferences and interest in international cuisines, increasing family and social gatherings held at restaurants, trend toward experiential and theme-based dining, wide range of price points attracting different demographics, support from food tourism and local culinary festivals and growing urbanization boosting footfall in commercial zones.

What is the expected CAGR for the HoReCa Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the HoReCa market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global HoReCa Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global HoReCa market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape hospitality, dining-services and out-of-home food & beverage ecosystems worldwide.

Growing Tourism Industry - The growing tourism industry will become a key driver of growth in the HoReCa market by 2029. growing investment and activity in the tourism industry are significantly driving demand within the HoReCa market, as increased traveler volumes fuel the need for high-quality accommodation, food services and guest experiences. As destinations attract more domestic and international tourists, operators are expanding capacity, enhancing service standards and adopting digital solutions to improve efficiency and meet rising expectations. As a result, the growing tourism industry is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Food Delivery Services And Aggregator Platforms - The expansion of food delivery services and aggregator Platforms will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the HoReCa market by 2029. the expansion of food delivery services and aggregator platforms is driving strong growth in the HoReCa market. These platforms enhance accessibility, convenience and customer reach for restaurants and catering services, creating new revenue streams beyond dine-in operations. As consumer demand for on-demand food options rises, businesses are increasingly integrating with digital delivery ecosystems to remain competitive and scalable. Consequently, the expansion of food delivery services and aggregator platforms is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Loyalty Programs And Subscription Models - The growth of loyalty programs and subscription models processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the HoReCa market by 2029, the growth of loyalty programs and subscription models is driving expansion in the HoReCa market by enhancing customer retention and encouraging repeat business. These programs offer personalized rewards, exclusive offers and convenient subscription-based meal plans or dining perks, fostering long-term engagement. As competition intensifies, businesses are leveraging data-driven loyalty strategies to boost customer lifetime value and differentiate their services. This trend not only strengthens brand loyalty but also provides valuable consumer insights for more targeted marketing and operational optimization. Therefore, this growth of loyalty programs and subscription model operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity Of The Franchisee-Based Service Model - The rising popularity of the franchisee-based service model will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the HoReCa market by 2029 the rising popularity of the franchise-based service model is driving growth in the HoReCa market by enabling rapid, scalable expansion with standardized quality and brand consistency. As more entrepreneurs seek lower-risk entry into the hospitality sector, franchise models offer proven business frameworks, training and support. This approach accelerates market penetration across diverse geographies, reduces operational complexity for franchisors and fosters innovation and efficiency at the local level. The growing adoption of this model enhances service delivery, customer experience and profitability across the sector. Consequently, the rising popularity of the franchisee-based service model strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The HoReCa Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the single outlet HoReCa market, the midscale HoReCa market, and the restaurant market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer demand for diverse dining experiences, expanding urbanization, and increasing investments in digitalization and operational efficiency across hospitality and foodservice operations. This growth is further fueled by the adoption of smart technologies for customer engagement, supply chain optimization, and sustainable foodservice practices, reflecting a broader transformation within the global HoReCa ecosystem. The surge underscores the sector’s evolution toward data-driven, customer-centric business models, which are reshaping competitiveness and driving long-term value creation in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

The single outlet HoReCa market is projected to grow by $1,032 million, the restaurant market by $1,015 million, and the midscale HoReCa market by $618 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

