Illegal Alien Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Re-entry after Deportation

ANNISTON, Ala. – A native of Mexico has been sentenced for illegally re-entering the U.S. after deportation, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

United States District Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Maximiliano Pablo-Cinto, 41, a citizen of Guatemala, to 18 months in prison. Pablo-Cinto pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation.

According to the plea agreement, Pablo-Cinto was previously convicted on November 27, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama for being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 45 months in prison. On February 7, 2019, Pablo-Cinto was removed from the United States. He was then arrested on February 7, 2025, by the Albertville Police Department after he failed to appear in court on charges for fraud and identity theft in Albertville, Alabama. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Removal Office (ICE/ERO) was notified of the arrest and Pablo-Cinto was later transferred into federal custody.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case along with the Albertville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

