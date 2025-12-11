Tender Crush Delivering NYC-Style Crispy Chicken to SoHo and Beyond

Tender Crush crispy chicken, chicken sandwiches, and craveable sides. (Credit: Alex Staniloff)

JFK Terminal 8 Expansion Coming in Early 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tender Crush (529 Broome St.), the innovative crispy chicken concept from the creators of the award-winning Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, has been turning up the heat in SoHo this past year bringing a bold and flavor-packed take on NYC-style chicken to one of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods. In early 2026, the brand is expanding with the first in a new wave of openings set for JFK Terminal 8, bringing its signature NYC-style crispy chicken to hungry travelers.Optimized for third-party delivery from GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Door Dash, Tender Crush is ideally situated to serve SoHo, NoHo, Tribeca, the West Village, Hudson Square, Washington Square Park, Pier 40, and the bustling surrounding districts. Tender Crush is also perfect for catered events, office lunches, and large group orders throughout downtown NYC, now available via ShareBite, EZCater, and more!Positioned near some of the city’s most vibrant academic hubs, Tender Crush is a top choice for students, faculty, and campus life. The SoHo location is just minutes from New York University (NYU), The New School, Cooper Union, Parsons School of Design, and Pratt Institute’s Manhattan campus, offering quick, crave-worthy delivery to dorms, studios, and study sessions throughout Lower Manhattan.At Tender Crush, guests can enjoy chicken tenders crafted two distinct ways:* Crispy & Golden – made with an airy club soda and buttermilk batter for maximum crunch* Grilled & Flavor-Packed – marinated in lemon and spices, then finished on the grillThe menu doubles as a love letter to the five boroughs of New York City, featuring an irresistible lineup of house-made Sauce Dips inspired by the city’s global culinary energy. Guests can also dig into crispy chicken sandwiches, craveable sides, frozen cocktails, Crushable desserts, and nostalgic Coney Island Coolers.Innovation is at the heart of the brand. Tender Crush continues to push boundaries with playful, chef-driven products, including:* I SCREAM Tender – a sweet-meets-savory frozen innovation* Fried Turkey Tenders – a holiday-inspired crispy turkey version* Crushkins – whimsical, bite-size creations made to “crush” anytime* …and more bold flavor experiments coming soon!About Tender CrushTender Crush serves up crispy fried chicken with a New York heartbeat—bold, fast, craveable, and unforgettable. Backed by the culinary creativity behind Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the brand blends chef-driven recipes with playful nostalgia and a delivery-friendly format designed for today’s on-the-go diner. Tender Crush is winning fans at Canteen Food Hall at Rio Las Vegas and at its SoHo NYC location. Website: www.tender-crush.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.