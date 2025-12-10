Indie Films R Us Partners with SCIFF to Expand New Distribution Pathways for Independent Filmmakers

Indie Films R Us partners with SCIFF to introduce a new pay-per-view, revenue-sharing model to empower independent filmmakers and expand distribution access.

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIndie Films R Us Partners with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Advance Indie DistributionSanta Clarita, CA — Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers. Designed by and for indie creators, Indie Films R Us introduces a fresh approach to streaming—one that prioritizes creator autonomy, accessibility, and a path to real revenue.What sets Indie Films R Us apart in today’s crowded streaming landscape is its unique model:1. A pay-per-view system with no subscription required, allowing viewers to pay only for the titles they choose.2. Acceptance of shorts and micro-shorts, enabling proof-of-concept projects to finally reach broad audiences.3. A groundbreaking 50% revenue share for filmmakers on every individual sale.SCIFF, a festival created by independent filmmakers for independent filmmakers, recognizes the urgent need for new distribution pathways. “We have seen firsthand how the industry has changed over these past five years,” said Lisa deSouza, SCIFF Founder and Executive Director. “We started SCIFF because we saw how many talented independent filmmakers were simply locked out of the system. The past few years have been brutal on the industry, and distribution is even worse. We need alternatives to get our attendees’ work out there. Indie Films R Us is a promising new platform that allows independent filmmakers to do just that.”Trevor Nagle, Creative Director of Indie Films R Us, echoed this mission. “Indie Films R Us was created to allow independent filmmakers to take their power back. We know the industry today is extremely broken. This platform is our attempt at a solution—especially for the true independent market. We’ve built a system that lets filmmakers sell directly to audiences and make 50% on each purchase.” Nagle added, “We also accept micro shorts and shorts. These films are often used as proof of concept, but the idea that a studio will see one and greenlight a feature is increasingly unrealistic. By allowing filmmakers to self-distribute a medium that was once considered ‘throwaway,’ we’re giving them a chance to recoup costs—or even turn a small profit.”Currently in beta, Indie Films R Us has a robust roadmap of enhancements planned and aims to become the next independent streaming destination—an online equivalent to an Independent Film Channel built for modern creators. The platform is now available on the Apple Store and Google Play.The new partnership between Indie Films R Us and SCIFF underscores both organizations’ commitment to championing independent artists. “It is usually during times of strife that solutions to problems—such as the one facing our industry—emerge,” added deSouza. “I think Indie Films R Us might be able to revolutionize the film and streaming industry as we know it.”Media Contact:For more information about SCIFF, event schedules, or press inquiries, please contact:Santa Clarita International Film Festivalpress@sciff.org

