Built From Her Bones — A Gripping Noir Thriller Where Trauma, Vengeance, And A City’s Dark Heart Collide

Author Zachery Clark Built From Her Bones by Zachery Clark

Zachery Clark returns with a chilling new chapter in the Mayhem at Midnight series, pushing Special Agent Damon Parker to his breaking point.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Zachery Clark unveils Built From Her Bones, the second book in the Mayhem at Midnight series, delivering a tense, atmospheric noir thriller set in the rain-soaked streets of Port Sentinel. With its blend of emotional depth and relentless suspense, the novel thrusts readers into a harrowing chase as Special Agent Damon Parker pursues a killer whose crimes resurrect the most devastating night of his life.

At the center of the novel is Damon Parker, a man haunted by the brutal murder of his mother. When a series of ritualistic killings begins to plague the city—each victim staged with meticulous care and marked by a single lilac petal—Damon recognizes the chilling echo of his past. The murderer, Anthony Vexler, emerges as a calculating adversary whose cryptic messages and personal artifacts force Damon into a deadly duel that tests both his resolve and his sanity.

Clark was inspired by the emotional complexity of pursuing justice while wrestling with personal ghosts. The story examines the internal unraveling that occurs when duty collides with trauma, pushing Damon to confront the darkest corners of memory and identity. Through his pursuit of Vexler, Clark explores the thin line between vengeance and redemption, and how far a man can be driven before he risks becoming the very thing he hunts.

Ideal for fans of gritty detective fiction, psychological thrillers, and atmospheric crime dramas, Built From Her Bones blends high-stakes investigation with raw emotional tension. Working alongside rookie Joe Ortega and profiler Natalie Rivera, Damon navigates seedy bars, crumbling apartments, and shadows where secrets fester. Readers who appreciate layered character arcs, escalating stakes, and noir-infused settings will find themselves fully immersed in the world of Port Sentinel.

Zachery Clark brings a cinematic storytelling style shaped by a deep appreciation for classic noir and modern psychological suspense. His ability to fuse character-driven depth with edge-of-your-seat pacing elevates this installment, expanding the Mayhem at Midnight universe and revealing new dimensions within its haunted protagonist.

Early readers praise its gripping tension, emotional resonance, and richly drawn characters, calling it a must-read for thriller enthusiasts. Built From Her Bones is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/a7n5FzZ

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.