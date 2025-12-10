Masonry Expert Alan Williams Breaks Down Why Old Brick Homes Need Repointing for HelloNation

Alan Williams

Why is repointing so important for Richmond’s historic homes?

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why is repointing so important for Richmond’s historic homes? A recent HelloNation article featuring Alan Williams of A. W. Masonry & Restoration answers that question by showing how deteriorating mortar joints can threaten both the beauty and structural integrity of brick homes. The article explains that timely repointing prevents water intrusion, protects historic brickwork, and preserves the city’s architectural charm.Richmond is known for its historic brick neighborhoods, but with age comes maintenance. Mortar joints naturally weaken over decades as they endure rain, humidity, and freeze-thaw cycles. The HelloNation feature notes that crumbling mortar, gaps between bricks, or flaking joints are clear signs of trouble. Once mortar loses its strength, water intrusion can begin, setting the stage for hidden damage and costly repairs.Repointing does more than improve appearance. As the article explains, mortar bonds the wall, seals out moisture, and carries much of the structural load. When mortar fails, bricks shift, weight distribution changes, and walls may bow or lean. Repointing at the right time restores structural integrity, keeping the home strong and stable while avoiding larger interventions.Moisture is one of the biggest risks. When water seeps behind weakened mortar joints, it can rot wooden framing or corrode metal supports. In winter, freezing and expansion cause cracks to widen and bricks to loosen. What seems like a small gap can quickly grow into a major problem. Repointing stops water intrusion before it spreads, preserving the strength of the brick home.The HelloNation article also highlights the role of repointing in preserving Richmond’s historic brick architecture. Many homes date back to the 19th or early 20th century, and their value lies in both structure and craftsmanship. A skilled masonry contractor can match the original mortar in color, texture, and composition, ensuring repairs blend seamlessly with the historic appearance. Done poorly, mismatched mortar can damage curb appeal and undermine years of preservation efforts.Curb appeal ties directly to property value. A brick home with crumbling mortar may worry potential buyers about deeper issues. By contrast, freshly repointed masonry signals proper maintenance and readiness for the future. Homeowners who invest in this work not only protect their property but also enhance its resale value and appearance.Repointing also affects energy efficiency. Gaps in mortar joints allow drafts and moisture to enter, making heating and cooling less effective. Properly sealed walls improve comfort and help reduce energy costs. In older homes where insulation is often limited, well-maintained mortar plays a crucial role in keeping the home livable year-round.The article cautions that delaying repointing only makes the process harder. Once mortar joints completely fail, repairs often require resetting bricks or rebuilding sections of wall. Addressing crumbling mortar early keeps the process less invasive and more cost-effective.Professional inspection is the best way to determine when to repoint. A qualified masonry contractor can evaluate how deep the damage runs and whether partial or full repointing is needed. In some cases, only the most exposed walls may require immediate work. This tailored approach prevents wasted effort while still protecting the home’s structural integrity.The process itself requires craftsmanship and care. Old mortar must be removed to the proper depth without harming the historic brick. New mortar is applied in layers, tooled to match the original joints, and mixed to ensure compatibility with older materials. Using the wrong mortar mix can damage softer bricks, which is why Richmond homeowners are advised to choose contractors familiar with historic masonry techniques.The HelloNation article concludes that ignoring crumbling mortar is a gamble that can lead to water intrusion, shifting walls, energy loss, and diminished curb appeal. By repointing, homeowners protect the strength, beauty, and value of their brick homes.The full article, titled Why Old Brick Homes in Richmond Need Repointing , can be read on HelloNation. In the feature, Alan Williams of A. W. Masonry & Restoration shares how repointing safeguards structural integrity, prevents hidden damage, and preserves Richmond’s historic brick heritage.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

