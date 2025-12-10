Puro Sound Labs

The new PuroGamer-BT gaming headset combines 85dB volume-limiting safety with premium audio, tri-mode connectivity, and all-day comfort for safer gaming.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puro Sound Labs Launches the PuroGamer-BT : A Next-Generation Volume-Limiting Gaming Headset Designed to Protect Hearing Without CompromisePremium, Comfortable, and Safer Hearing Audio Designed for Gamers of All AgesPuro Sound Labs, the leader in premium safer-listening audio technology, today announced the release of the PuroGamer -BT, a next-generation volume-limiting gaming headset engineered to deliver exceptional sound performance while protecting users from noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). With advanced health-focused features and cutting-edge connectivity, the PuroGamer-BT enters the market as a powerful solution to one of today’s most overlooked public health issues.“With the global gaming market exploding, hearing safety can’t be an afterthought. The PuroGamer-BT represents more than a product—it represents our mission to help protect hearing without sacrificing performance,” said the company.A Growing Global Health CrisisThe World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of permanent hearing damage due to unsafe listening practices. In the United States, nearly 30 million people regularly face harmful noise exposure. Research shows that 60% of childhood hearing loss is preventable, with volume-limiting headphones—capping audio at or below 85 decibels—being one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce long-term risk.Why It Matters: The Hidden Impact of Hearing LossHearing loss affects far more than media enjoyment. Even mild impairment can hinder academic development, including language acquisition, reading comprehension, and classroom engagement. Socially, individuals may struggle to communicate with peers, participate in group activities, and respond to everyday sounds that signal safety and awareness.Introducing the PuroGamer-BTDesigned for gamers who want both performance and protection, the PuroGamer-BT delivers a feature set engineered for long, safe, and immersive gameplay:• Volume-Limiting Technology: Caps sound at 85 dB following global health recommendations.• Tri-Mode Connectivity: Switch between wireless, 2.4 GHz USB wireless, and USB-C wired connections.• 360° Omnidirectional Microphone: Detachable mic with clear, focused communication.• Premium 53mm Drivers: Rich detail, deep bass, and full environmental immersion thanks to the Puro Balanced Response Sound Curve.• 32-Hour Battery Life: Long sessions with minimal interruptions.• Comfort-Optimized Design: Breathable ear cushions and padded headband.• One-Year Warranty: No-questions-asked warranty emphasizing reliability.AvailabilityThe PuroGamer-BT is now available for $99 at www.purosound.com Key Specifications• Drivers: 53mm• Puro Balanced Response Sound Curve• Max Volume: 85 dB• Connectivity: Wireless, 2.4 GHz wireless, USB-C wired• Battery Life: 32 hours• Microphone: Detachable omnidirectionalAbout Puro Sound LabsPuro Sound Labs is a leading manufacturer of premium safe-listening audio solutions for children and families. Known for its award-winning volume-limiting headphones, the company is dedicated to delivering studio-quality sound while promoting lifelong hearing health. Puro’s mission centers on innovation, education, and the belief that exceptional audio should never compromise safety.

