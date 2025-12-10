Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 9-10 FOMC meeting

December 10, 2025

Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 9-10 FOMC meeting

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the December 9-10 meeting.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


