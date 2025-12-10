AxelMondrian Wins Three Major International Awards for Branding, PR and Film Production in 2025

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AxelMondrian communications firm has secured three distinguished international awards in 2025 across the realms of branding, public relations and commercial film production — testifying to the strength and global competitiveness of Armenia’s creative and communications sector.The company was presented with a 2025 Bronze Award in the Branding & Brand Identity category by the World Brand Design Society (WBDS). The WBDS receives over 1,000 entries annually and recognises excellence in brand design worldwide. World Brand Design Society+1 Only fifteen companies from the UK, Australia, USA, Hungary and Armenia were selected in this category - underlining the significance of this achievement.In addition, at the Davos Communications Award, the company’s co-founder, Shushan Harutyunyan , was honoured with the Silver Award for “Leader in Public Relations and Communications”, recognising her outstanding professional contribution to the field.Moreover, AxelMondrian’s campaign “I’m Not That Kind of Girl” for the jewellery brand BLŪRE won a Platinum Award in the Fashion Film category of the MUSE Creative Awards — the international competition organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA). This project, created entirely in Armenia, showcased BLŪRE’s modern, water-inspired design vision and bold feminine aesthetic.“It is gratifying and humbling for us to receive such high professional recognition from our peers. In a world where art, poetry and creativity are increasingly deprioritized in the name of progress, we are glad that our work is being appreciated. I hope the stories we create will inspire people to believe - in beauty, goodness, in the sublime,” said Shushan Harutyunyan, Co-founder and CEO of AxelMondrian.Founded in 2022, AxelMondrian executes creative projects for both public and private sector clients across the EU, CIS and the Middle East. It is among the fastest growing communications companies in the region, distinguished by its signature style in commercial films, branding and inventive marketing campaigns. The company is helmed by an internationally qualified communications professional — Shushan Harutyunyan, one of the first graduates of the Oxford University Institute of Corporate Reputation — and adheres to a strict ethical code, working only with brands and companies committed to creating public good.

