Pickaway County man faces federal drug, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A federal grand jury has indicted an Ashville, Ohio, man, charging him with trafficking in bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, and with illegally possessing firearms.

Samuel A. Griffith, 35, is charged in a six-count indictment.

According to charging documents, in October 2025, Griffith allegedly sold narcotics from a room at the Red Roof Inn on Renner Road in Columbus. When law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the location, they discovered 18 firearms and kilogram quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

As a convicted felon, Griffith is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Griffith has at least three prior felony convictions in Franklin and Pickaway counties for robbery, aggravated possession of drugs and illegally having weapons.

Griffith is charged with federal drug distribution and possession charges that carry potential punishments of at least 10 years and up to life in prison and five to 40 years in prison. Griffith faces up to 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Dominick S. Gerace II, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Jorge Rosendo, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant; Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones; Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey; Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape; and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced the indictment filed on Dec. 4. The South-Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit, Columbus Division of Police Gang Enforcement Unit, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team participated in the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin W. Kelley is representing the United States in this case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

# # #