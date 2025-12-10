Our new art commission: “art has the power to make topics like law relatable”

“Law is often perceived as dry and not very creative,” admits bicentennial programme manager Amy Murat.

“We wanted to show how far from the truth that is! What better way to do this than through art – a medium which connects people.”

Throughout this anniversary year, Amy has led the 200th anniversary programme and organised national and international events, exhibitions and our participation in the Open House Festival – which saw our Chancery Lane office open to the public for the first time in more than a decade as part of this London-wide celebration of architecture.

The final highlight of the celebrations is revealing the commission ‘A People’s Practice’ by Turner Prize-winning artist Helen Cammock.

The Law Society’s milestone anniversary represented an opportunity to connect with members across England and Wales – and raise wider awareness of the value of the solicitor profession to both the public and legal community.

To reach new audiences through the varied celebrations, Amy has planned activities that she says feel “different” to what’s come before.

The art commission follows through on that mission to connect with and represent the profession in the long term.

“We wanted a permanent marker of our bicentenary. A physical legacy within 113 Chancery Lane that reflects the diversity and modernity of the profession today,” Amy adds.

Artist Helen Cammock stands at the library entrance with her banner ‘A Balanced Scale’.

The commission

“The idea for the commission was to celebrate law in an accessible way,” reveals Amy who worked in cultural engagement and the arts before joining the Law Society.

“Art is helpful in its ability to equalise and humanise concepts. It has the power to make topics like law relatable.”

And that’s exactly what it’s hoped ‘A People’s Practice’ would achieve. Cammock’s three-piece artwork combines poetry, textiles, metalwork, woodwork and line drawing.

The works occupy three locations inside the Law Society’s London office: two can be found opposite our main entrance, and one is hung by our library.

This new addition to our art collection complement and elevate our older pieces that members may have encountered before at the Law Society.

“We wanted something more contemporary,” Amy explains. “Something which engages with our past but also speaks to the reality of our present and our aspirations for the future. Something that combines yesterday with today and tomorrow.

“Art is a vital way of communicating our story as an organisation and the stories of our members. We need to reflect the reality of our members’ experiences – as well as the story of the Law Society. Art allows us to revisit ideas and histories – it’s a constant source of learning and questioning.”

Artist Helen Cammock sits next to her artwork ‘A People’s Practice’ with curator Fabienne Nicholas and our president Mark Evans.

The commissioning process

At the start of the process, a working group of Council members and external advisers helped devise the aims and objectives for the commission.

“We invited a group of shortlisted artists to pitch proposals,” says Amy. “To help them connect with the commission, we took them on a tour of 113 Chancery Lane and gave a detailed briefing about the solicitor profession.”

“Four artists presented their proposals to a judging panel made of staff and Council members from the working group.”

Selecting the winning commission was no easy feat.

Amy adds, “all the proposals were incredible. All very different and rich! It was amazing to see such varied creative responses to the same brief. But Helen’s commission stood out.”

“Helen’s artwork is modern, historical and political. It inspires viewers to think – or rethink – what law and justice means to them and to society,” explains Amy. “It showcases what it means to be a solicitor in a distilled way.”

“For me, the way Helen has created this artwork that encourages a journey through the building is key to her success. But it’s more than a physical journey, it’s a metaphorical journey through the emotive history of the profession.”

‘A People’s Practice’ is a multi-layered and considered piece, yet it still has broad appeal.

“It feels egalitarian in so many ways,” reflects Amy. “As a suite of works it covers different art forms and offers something for everyone.”