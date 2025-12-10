PawsPR.TV Launches Kelly’s Pet Picks, a New On-Air Product Showcase Hosted by TV Shopping Veteran Kelly Diedring Harris

Kelly Diedring Harris Shares Her Top Pet Picks for Holiday Gifts on Paws PR TV

PawsPR.TV was created to solve one of the biggest challenges pet brands face today: breaking through crowded marketplaces and shrinking media opportunities

Kelly’s Pet Picks gives pet brands the visibility they deserve, while giving viewers trustworthy recommendations from someone who truly understands the industry.” — Patricia Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PawsPR.TV , the new on-air product showcase platform from Paws PR designed to help pet brands reach national audiences launched the Kelly’s Pet Picks, a recurring television segment highlighting innovative, trusted, and pet-approved products. The premiere aired this week with a special edition featuring Holiday Pet Gift Picks, reaching viewers across more than 80 syndicated markets.Hosted by Kelly Diedring Harris, a seasoned pet industry communications professional and former on-air personality for HSN and QVC, Kelly’s Pet Picks brings a fresh approach to pet product storytelling. Harris blends 15+ years of experience in live sales, pet PR, and brand education—helping companies turn features into consumer-friendly, emotionally resonant stories that drive both awareness and conversions.“Kelly has a rare ability to connect with pet parents on camera in a way that feels genuine, educational, and fun,” said Patricia Jones, Founder & CEO of Paws PR and Co-Creator of PawsPR.TV. “Kelly’s Pet Picks gives pet brands the visibility they deserve, while giving viewers trustworthy recommendations from someone who truly understands the industry.”A New Platform Bridging PR, Storytelling & Retail VisibilityPawsPR.TV was created to solve one of the biggest challenges pet brands face today: breaking through crowded marketplaces and shrinking media opportunities. The platform offers paid co-op pet only TV segments, giving brands an accessible way to secure broadcast exposure through editorial-style storytelling rather than traditional infomercial formats. The company will be launching additional initiatives in 2026 and expanding into more markets.Holiday Kickoff Segment Features Five Pet BrandsThe inaugural Kelly’s Pet Picks segment showcased five giftable pet products for the holiday season—including Leap Years, Tranquil Tails, Prospect Pet Scout and Zoe’s treats, Antoine’s Fund; celebrating brands that elevate the lives of pets and the people who love them.About Paws PRPaws PR is the original communications agency dedicated exclusively to pet brands, veterinary organizations, and animal-welfare nonprofits. With deep expertise across consumer PR, animal welfare, and brand storytelling, Paws PR delivers strategic communications programs that elevate purpose-driven companies making a meaningful impact on pets and the people who love them.

"Kelly's Pet Picks" Holiday Gifts for Pets Segment on Paws PR TV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.