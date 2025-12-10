PROCOM Introduces $0 Plan for Companies with 25+ Employees - Boosting Affordable Drug & Alcohol Testing

PROCOM Drug and Alcohol Testing

PROCOM now offers a $0 annual plan for 25+ employee companies, providing affordable testing and monthly billing to streamline workforce safety and compliance.

Our philosophy is different. We believe the responsibility to perform, and to earn our clients’ continued trust, belongs to us, not on binding paperwork or inflated fees.” — Andrew Knox

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROCOM, a leading provider of consortium TPA and drug/alcohol testing services, has announced a new enterprise-level plan designed specifically for larger employers: companies with 25 or more employees can now enroll in a $0 annual membership plan. With monthly invoicing and competitive pricing on drug and alcohol testing , PROCOM is giving medium- and large-sized businesses an easier, more cost-effective way to meet workforce safety and compliance needs.Under this new offering, eligible companies can access PROCOM’s full suite of consortium TPA services with no upfront membership fee. Once enrolled, businesses can leverage PROCOM’s drug and alcohol screening services at discounted rates, billed monthly. This allows companies to budget more predictably while maintaining compliance with federal, state, and industry-specific testing requirements.Large employers face increasing demands related to safety, compliance, and workforce wellness. By removing annual membership fees for organizations with 25 or more employees, PROCOM aims to eliminate financial barriers that can discourage companies from maintaining effective testing programs. This approach allows businesses to protect both their workforce and their reputation without the burden of high upfront costs, making comprehensive testing services more accessible and sustainable for medium and large organizations.“We regularly see C/TPAs charging thousands of dollars in membership fees and locking companies into multi-year contracts,” said Andrew Knox, Owner and President of PROCOM. “Our philosophy is different. We believe the responsibility to perform, and to earn our clients’ continued trust, belongs to us, not on binding paperwork or inflated fees. That’s why PROCOM doesn’t require long-term contracts and why we’re proud to offer zero-cost membership for medium and large organizations. Businesses deserve flexibility, transparency, and a partner who proves their value every day.”PROCOM’s history of reliable, efficient testing and program administration makes this new plan especially valuable for businesses prioritizing safety and regulatory compliance. By lowering the cost threshold for entry, PROCOM expects more employers to adopt structured drug and alcohol testing programs. This can reduce workplace risk, enhance employee safety, and improve overall organizational integrity.For companies interested in learning more or receiving a customized quote, PROCOM encourages business leaders to contact the company directly via phone at 303-325-3010 or the contact form on their website.About PROCOMPROCOM is a Colorado-based consortium TPA and drug/alcohol testing provider offering nationwide coverage. The company provides services including program administration, screening, and compliance support to businesses across various industries. PROCOM’s mission is to deliver accessible, efficient, and trusted testing services so employers can focus on performance, safety, and workforce well-being. Learn more at https://procomtesting.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.