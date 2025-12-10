AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY ‘FOREVER YOUNG’ NOW AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING

Forever Young: Now Streaming

Mill Valley Film Festival Winner Brings Cutting-Edge Longevity Science Directly to Audiences

This is science now. Not science fiction.” — Dr. Nir Barzilai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While billions of dollars flow into longevity research and scientific breakthroughs accelerate at an unprecedented pace, a troubling paradox persists: the knowledge that could help us live longer, healthier lives remains inaccessible to the general public.As Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, says in the film: "We have the information to help people live longer, healthier lives. The question is, why is that information so sealed off?"Forever Young is changing that.The inspiring, informative documentary is now available for a seven-day rental directly on the film’s official website, ForeverYoung.Film.THE SCIENCE EVERYONE DESERVES TO KNOWAt the heart of Forever Young is a revelation that challenges everything most people believe about aging: 93% of how you age is determined by lifestyle factors — only 7% by genetics.In other words, your genes are not your destiny.This isn't wellness industry hype. It's peer-reviewed science from researchers at the world's leading institutions — Harvard, Stanford, Einstein College of Medicine, the University of Michigan, and the Buck Institute."The most important thing is that people think there's nothing you can do about aging," says Dr. Richard Miller, one of the world's foremost geroscientists. "And they're wrong."The film goes beyond lifestyle. It explores promising new pharmaceuticals, AI-accelerated research, and the emerging possibility of treating aging itself as a disease rather than an inevitability.The film presents a range of theories, perspectives, and even disagreements. But on one point, the scientists are unanimous: we are in the midst of a revolution.And it’s a paradigm shift that is changing what it means to be human.In the words of Dr. Nir Barzilai, “This is science now. Not science fiction.”MORE THAN A DOCUMENTARYInterwoven with cutting-edge research is a science-fiction narrative set in a near future where aging has been conquered — forcing audiences to confront profound questions: What happens to relationships when we live to 150? What gives life meaning when death is no longer inevitable?The answers may surprise you.The film's scientists and doctors make clear that the secrets to a longer, healthier life extend far beyond biology. Forever Young is not just a film about living longer. It's a film about why living matters.Yes, there's a lot of noise out there. But beyond the hype and the headlines, something profound is happening. The science is real. And so is the hope."This is the best possible time you could think of to be alive," says Dr. Thomas Lewis in the film.After you watch the documentary, the filmmakers are confident you will agree.As one audience member said after the premiere, “This film will change you.”ABOUT THE FILMForever Young is written and directed by David Donnelly (Maestro, The Cost of Convenience) and produced by Johnson/Lewis Productions. The film features cinematography by Lucas Harper and an original score by Curtis Greene (Zootopia, Dug Days). It is produced by Dr. James Johnson and Dr. Thomas Lewis.Running Time: 88 minutesWorld Premiere: Mill Valley Film Festival, October 2025Award: Active Cinema Audience Award, MVFF 2025NOW STREAMING: https://www.foreveryoung.film | $9.95 (7-day rental)Press screener, clips, and EPK available upon request. Filmmakers and cast members are available for interviews.Official Website: https://www.foreveryoung.film Substack: https://www.foreveryoungfilm.substack.com Contact: team@foreveryoung.film

