Feng Cha Announces Grand Opening of New Denton, Texas Location

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFeng Cha Announces Grand Opening of New Denton, Texas LocationFeng Cha, the rapidly-growing U.S. boba tea brand known for its handcrafted drinks and vibrant community spaces, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Denton, Texas. This opening marks another milestone in the brand’s national expansion, bringing its signature blend of creativity, comfort, and connection to the heart of the community.Located at 1400 S Loop 288, Ste 114, the Denton shop will officially open on Saturday, December 13th, celebrating with a full day of grand-opening festivities. The first 100 guests will receive one free drink, and visitors can enjoy Buy One, Get One Free beverages all day long. Guests will also have the chance to win free bubble tea for a year, and the celebration will feature a live DJ set by Frequency Club, creating an energetic and memorable introduction to the Feng Cha experience.“As we’ve grown, Feng Cha has evolved into a vibrant hub that celebrates variety, creativity, and customization,” said Dessie Brown, Jr., Director of Marketing for Feng Cha. “From fruit blends to creamy classics to refreshing seasonal specials, every drink can be uniquely tailored with boba and toppings to create a personal experience. We’ve brought the fun and flexibility of boba culture into the broader American beverage scene, offering handcrafted drinks that suit every mood and craving.”Guests at the Denton location will enjoy Feng Cha’s full menu of premium milk teas, cheese foam teas, fruit teas, smoothies, pastries, and seasonal specialties. The café features a modern, comfortable interior designed to be a welcoming space for studying, socializing, or simply relaxing.“Bringing Feng Cha to Denton feels like a dream come true!” said Patty Malla, franchise owner. “This city has such great energy, and we can’t wait to match it with delicious drinks, good vibes, and a space that feels like home. We’re ready for Denton to fall in love with Feng Cha — one boba at a time!”About Feng ChaFeng Cha began in 2017 in Richardson, Texas, founded by two college friends who wanted to recreate the late-night tea shop camaraderie they cherished. Today, with over 80 U.S. locations, Feng Cha continues to blend fresh ingredients, handcrafted recipes, and meaningful vibes — all brewed to spark connection and brighten your day. The brand offers a wide variety of drink options, from fruit blends to creamy classics, and specializes in customizable experiences designed to make everyone feel at home.Feng Cha also offers franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in building community through modern beverage culture. Franchise partners receive comprehensive support in store development, marketing, and operations to help them grow within a fast-expanding industry segment.

