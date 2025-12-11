Blende Dental Group—Home of the House Call Dentists—Expands Partnerships with Senior Living Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blende Dental Group, home of the House Call Dentists, announced its continued and growing partnerships with senior living properties across San Francisco and New York City. The collaboration brings personalized, hospital-grade mobile dental care for seniors directly to residents in assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.For over 45 years, Blende Dental Group has been a pioneer in removing barriers to dental care for those who cannot be treated in traditional office settings. Through its House Call Dentists division, the practice offers preventive, restorative, and emergency dental services directly to seniors in their residences—providing a compassionate, mobile alternative to conventional care. Our teams are unique because they have had all the inoculations that hospitals require to keep immune compromised frail patients safe from transmissible diseases.“Many seniors simply stop seeing a dentist because getting to a dental office becomes too difficult,” said Dr. David Blende, founder of Blende Dental Group and Chief of the Hospital Dental Divisions at California Pacific Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente San Francisco. “Our partnerships with senior living communities ensure that these patients—many of whom have dementia, mobility challenges, or complex medical conditions—continue to receive the high-quality care they deserve, right where they live.”House Call Dentists has made more than 3,000 visits to patients in private homes, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities, utilizing state-of-the-art portable dental technology. Each visit includes exams, digital x-rays, cleanings, fillings, dentures, and extractions as needed—all provided in a safe and familiar environment. When more complex care is required, treatment is coordinated seamlessly at local hospitals under general anesthesia from the group’s sedation and hospital dentistry team.This integrated model is supported by a multidisciplinary team of dentists, hygienists, anesthesiologists, and medical specialists, all trained to meet or exceed hospital standards for patient safety. Each patient’s experience is overseen by a dedicated Care Coordinator, ensuring continuity between dental, medical, and caregiving teams.“Our collaborations with senior living providers have been transformative,” said Carla Caramat, CEO of Blende Dental Group. “Together, we’re not only improving oral health—we’re improving quality of life for older adults who might otherwise go without care.”Serving San Francisco and New York, the Blende Dental Group’s model has become a national benchmark for special care and mobile dentistry . The practice’s hospital affiliations and partnerships with senior care organizations have helped thousands of seniors maintain comfort, function, and dignity through comprehensive oral health.About Blende Dental Group | Home of the House Call DentistsBlende Dental Group is a nationally recognized leader in special care, hospital, and house call dentistry. Serving patients from “awake to asleep, at home or in the hospital,” Blende Dental Group’s multidisciplinary team provides sedation and general anesthesia dentistry, complex rehabilitation, and mobile dental services for those who are medically, physically, or cognitively challenged. With over four decades of innovation and tens of thousands of patients treated, the group continues its mission of removing barriers to dental care for all.

