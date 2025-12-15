Dispel Expands European Presence as Demand for OT Cybersecurity Accelerates

UK office anchors industrial cybersecurity leader’s Operations and Customer teams as Europe’s industrial sector prioritizes secure remote access and resilience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the opening of its European office in the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued global expansion.The new UK location deepens Dispel’s commitment to supporting industrial and critical infrastructure organizations across Europe with its market-leading Dispel Zero Trust Engine platform, which powers OT Secure Remote Access , Industrial Data Streaming, and Integrated Threat Monitoring.“Wales has become a home to several companies that strengthen industrial resilience and cybersecurity across Europe,” said Eluned Morgan, The First Minister of Wales. "Dispel’s announcement is the first of many investments I expect to see following our Wales Investment Summit, and the investment will strengthen the cybersecurity sector in Wales even further, supporting our goal to build a secure, connected, and future-ready industrial base.”A Strategic Commitment to Europe’s Industrial CommunityLocated in Cardiff, Wales, Dispel’s growing European presence enhances collaboration with industrial customers and partners, providing local access to operations, implementation, and customer success teams. It also serves as a hub for OT cybersecurity talent, focused on helping OEMs, manufacturers, utilities, and energy producers strengthen resilience and operational continuity.“We stand ready as partners with the European industrial community to help organizations modernize how they connect, collaborate, and secure their operations,” said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. “Our Zero Trust platform enables industrial teams to deliver remote access that’s both faster and safer — empowering innovation, predictive maintenance, and resilience at scale across the connected enterprise.”Delivering Zero Trust and Operational Resilience to EuropeThe Dispel Zero Trust Engine empowers industrial organizations to modernize their remote access, vendor management, and AI data streaming strategies — all while maintaining operational resilience and regulatory compliance.Dispel’s platform capabilities include:• OT Secure Remote Access: Built on Zero Trust principles to ensure fast, role-based, and auditable access for external and internal users.• Industrial Data Streaming: Powers predictive maintenance, AI-driven analytics, and streamlined system updates without compromising security.• Integrated Threat Monitoring: Provides a native, 24/7 managed OT threat monitoring service to protect every remote connection.See how industrial leaders modernize remote access with Dispel: dispel.com About DispelDispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes, models, and generations of equipment—enabling OT secure remote access, industrial data streaming, and integrated threat monitoring, even in the most complex environments. Dispel OTFusion accelerates digital transformation by eliminating silos and unifying applications and operations. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD), holds 43+ patents, and today protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually while securing remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com.

