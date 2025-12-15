2nd Annual Global Change Management Day Marks 15-Year Anniversary of the Association of Change Management Professionals®

Celebrate Global Change Management Day 2026

The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) proudly announces the second annual Global Change Management Day, observed globally on February 11.

This day belongs to all of us.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) proudly announces the second annual Global Change Management Day , observed globally on February 11, 2026. This year’s date holds special significance as it coincides with ACMP’s 15th anniversary since its founding on February 11, 2011, underscoring the organization’s leadership in advancing the discipline of change management.Global Change Management Day is an inclusive, worldwide initiative to recognize the contributions of change professionals who guide organizations through transformation with skill, innovation, and care. In its inaugural year, the event generated over 1,200 LinkedIn posts using #GlobalCMDay between February 1–18, 2025, and ACMP achieved the top search-result ranking on Google for “Global Change Management Day”. The global footprint of participation spanned Mexico, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the United States, Croatia, France and beyond.“With Global Change Management Day, we honor the many practitioners, teams and leaders who drive positive transformation every day,” said Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, ACMP Board President. “2026 will be especially meaningful as ACMP will celebrate its 15-year journey—while inviting every individual and organization around the world to join us in recognizing how change management helps build resilient, thriving communities.”“As someone who was born in Durban, South Africa, lived and worked in Europe, a career that took me around the world, and now call Cambridge, UK, home, I appreciate and embrace the power of our global change community,” said Deshini Newman, Chief Executive Officer of ACMP. “Global Change Management Day is an open invitation to practitioners, leaders, and teams everywhere—across regions, cultures, and sectors—to celebrate the shared and joyful craft of guiding people through navigating change. Whether you host an event, create your own graphics, or simply post a story about your work, your voice contributes to a more connected, more resilient, and more inclusive world. This day belongs to all of us.”Participate and ShareACMP encourages individuals, teams, chapters and organizations to mark February 11 in creative ways:• Post your own stories, lessons learned and achievements using #GlobalCMDay and #ACMP15• Host or attend a virtual or in-person event aligned with the theme “The Evolving Profession of Change Management”• Attend the ACMP Celebratory Webinar , free and open to all, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, “15 Years of Change: The Profession Then, Now and Future.”• Download and share ACMP’s ready-to-use graphics or create your own visuals• Invite your network to join ACMP or explore membership—take advantage of offers throughout the yearLearn more about Global Change Management Professional’s Day here.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.