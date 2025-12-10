SBAND High School Mock Trial Registration Deadline Approaching

The HSMT is an exciting law-related education program that introduces students to the American legal system and provides a challenging opportunity for personal growth and achievement. The program brings together attorneys, judges, students, and teachers from across the State. Students learn the details of the trial process and procedure, improve skills in communication, reasoning, critical thinking, and teamwork. Students are also given a rare opportunity to work side by side with attorneys and judges.

For more information, please contact Tony Weiler, (701) 255-1404 ext. 15.

Tony Weiler

Executive Director

State Bar Association of North Dakota

1661 Capitol Way, 104LL

Bismarck, ND 58501