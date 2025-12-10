Jonathan’s the rub Brings Its Signature Dining to Bridgeland®

An interior dining area at Jonathan’s the rub in Bridgeland®, showcasing the restaurant’s casual-elegance design and open kitchen, with additional seating throughout the space.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan’s the rub is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Bridgeland— the 11,500-acre master planned community in northwest Houston developed by Howard Hughes Communities™. The restaurant joins a growing lineup of dining, retail, and commercial office offerings in the community’s 925-acre urban hub, Bridgeland Central. This marks the restaurant’s fourth Houston-area outpost, following the success of its Memorial Green, Campbell Place, and East End locations.“We were looking for the next frontier — a community with a booming population and a clear vision for growth that aligns with our brand,” said chef and owner Jonathan Levine. “When we discovered Bridgeland and learned it was a Howard Hughes development, we were immediately impressed. With their reputation for developing generational communities, we felt confident that Bridgeland was the right place for our family and for Jonathan’s the rub.”The menu mirrors the brand’s signature mix of scratch-made, eclectic American fare — from hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood to pastas and salads — and features an elevated bar program with modern craft cocktails, a rotating draft beer system, and a curated wine list from the restaurant’s in-house sommelier.The restaurant offers over 5,500 square feet of interior space, complemented by two patios totaling more than 2,600 square feet. Its design embodies ‘casual elegance,’ with flexible private dining rooms, a lively bar, and indoor-outdoor areas accented by natural elements like fire and greenery. Philip Ewald Architecture and Texana Builders served as the project’s architect and general contractor, respectively.“Jonathan’s the rub’s arrival in Bridgeland Central brings a distinguished addition to the culinary scene in both the community and northwest Houston,” said Jim Carman, President of the Texas Region, Howard Hughes Communities. “We’re proud to partner with exceptional restaurateurs like Chef Jonathan Levine to bring elevated dining experiences that enhance the lifestyle offerings for our residents and neighbors.”Jonathan’s the rub at Bridgeland is located at 20215 Bridgeland Creek Parkway, Suite 200, Cypress, Texas 77433.Dinner — Opens Today:• Monday–Wednesday: 4–9 p.m.• Thursday–Saturday: 4–10 p.m.• Sunday: 4–9 p.m.Happy Hour:Begins Friday, December 12 and will be offered Monday–Saturday, 2–6 p.m. moving forward.“This expansion is more than just a new restaurant — it’s an intentional step into one of Houston’s most dynamic growth corridors,” Levine concluded. “We’re thrilled to bring our blend of comfort, community, and culinary craft to Bridgeland.”About Jonathan’s the rub:Jonathan’s the rub is a beloved, family-owned Houston restaurant known for its warm hospitality, generous portions, and signature “New American fare with a global twist.” Founded by Chef Jonathan Levine, the brand has grown to four locations across Houston—Campbell Place, Memorial Green, East End, and now Bridgeland. Each restaurant reflects Jonathan’s commitment to scratch-made cooking, community connection, and a dining experience that feels personal and inviting. For more information, visit jonathanstherub.com.Media Contact:Shannon Francis, P+R Creative GroupShannon@PRCreativeGroup.com | 281-687-5403

