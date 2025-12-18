Touchstream Named a 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award Finalist

Touchstream recognised as Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology) Awards finalist

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touchstream is excited to announce it is a finalist for a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognising leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Touchstream is excited to announce it has been named a finalist of Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology) Awards recognising top AWS Partner that has seen significant YoY growth in their Technology business.The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialisation, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.Touchstream was recognised for its significant year-over-year growth and its innovative approach to proactive OTT monitoring on AWS. By leveraging AWS services, Touchstream delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility across complex streaming workflows. This enables operations teams to instantly detect issues, reduce time-to-recovery, and guarantee consistent streaming quality at scale. Touchstream’s close collaboration with AWS has accelerated product innovation and empowered customers to modernise their monitoring capabilities in the cloud.“We’re honoured to be named an AWS Rising Star Technology Partner finalist,” said Brenton Ough, CEO & Co-Founder of Touchstream. “Our collaboration with AWS has allowed us to deepen our native integrations, accelerate product innovation, and deliver monitoring capabilities that match the scale and complexity of modern streaming workflows. We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AWS to support the next generation of OTT operations.”The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys , and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.About TouchstreamTouchstream is a global leader in OTT monitoring, partnering with the world’s top broadcasters and live streaming events. Its SaaS solutions empower video operations teams to ensure best-in-class Quality of Service (QoS) through proactive monitoring across the entire video workflow. As an AWS Technology Partner, Touchstream has completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program, and integrated natively with AWS Elemental MediaSuite products to enhance streaming performance and reliability.

