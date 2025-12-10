Bead Electronics Unveils Next-Generation Swaging Press, Revolutionizing Custom Contact Pin Production

Bead Electronics President & CEO Jill Mayer and Director of Manufacturing Dan Michaud stand proudly beside the company’s new Next-Generation Swaging Press, a state-of-the-art machine that enhances speed and flexibility in custom contact pin production.

Bead Electronics introduces its Next-Gen swaging press, boosting precision, speed, and flexibility in custom contact pin manufacturing.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bead Electronics , a leader in precision-engineered custom connector pins, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its Next Generation swaging press, reverse engineered by SBT (Stanzbiegetrchnik GesmbH) in Austria from one of Bead’s original swaging presses. This cutting-edge machine marks a major milestone in Bead’s commitment to innovation, quality, and expanding production capabilities.The new programmable swaging press advances beyond the traditional mechanical design and features fast servo motors, advanced digital controls, and a modular design—enabling Bead Electronics to manufacture a wider variety of custom solid wire and hollow contact pins with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. These upgrades will significantly improve production speed, flexibility, and reliability, ensuring Bead continues to meet the evolving needs of customers across industries.“This project was truly a labor of love and perseverance,” said Jill Mayer, President & CEO of Bead Electronics. “The COVID-19 pandemic, the post-pandemic supply chain crisis, and the recent tariffs delayed the delivery timeline nearly threefold, but the result is worth the wait. We are excited to finally have this state-of-the-art press installed and running in our factory.”By collaborating with Bruderer, the U.S. rep for SBT, a globally renowned manufacturer of high-speed stamping presses known for precision and performance, Bead Electronics was able to transform a legacy design into a modern, future-proof machine. The new press empowers the team at Bead to deliver even more customized solutions with shorter lead times and greater design versatility. “Its modular tooling design enables faster changeovers and tighter process control,” said Dan Michaud, Director of Manufacturing. “It’s truly a game-changer for our operation.”Bead Electronics’ investment in this advanced equipment underscores its dedication to staying at the forefront of connector technology and automation, enhancing U.S.-based manufacturing, and maintaining the highest standards of quality.For more information about Bead Electronics’ products and capabilities, visit www.beadelectronics.com About Bead ElectronicsBead Electronics, a division of Bead Industries, Inc., specializes in manufacturing custom contact pins and pin assemblies for industrial, datacom, medical, and transportation markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.