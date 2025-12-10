TechMatter Goes AI-First by Choosing Rinova AI and Raising the Bar for Medical Billing

Rinova AI Rinova AI and TechMatter mark the beginning of a new journey in healthcare RCM.

Strategic Partnership Deploys Autonomous AI Agents to Automate Billing Workflows, Cutting Costs by 90% and Achieving 98% Accuracy

In an evolving market, billing companies have struggled to maintain margins and growth. Rinova's AI-first RCM model expands market share by cutting billing costs down by 90% and automating 85% of RCM.” — Rihan Javid, CEO Rinova AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The partnership between Rinova AI and TechMatter brings autonomous AI Agents to revenue cycle management companies, delivering faster reimbursements, higher accuracy, and stronger margins for both RCM companies and U.S. healthcare practices.Rinova AI, an Agentic AI software purpose-built for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), today announced a strategic partnership with TechMatter, a leading medical billing, managed IT and revenue cycle service provider. The collaboration introduces autonomous AI Agents across key billing workflows - helping RCM providers protect margins, scale capacity, and compete as “AI-first” partners to healthcare organizations.“Adopting AI is the difference between leading and lagging behind as we head into 2026. We’re choosing to lead,” said Mubashir Hanif, CEO of TechMatter. “By choosing Rinova AI, we’re not experimenting with AI - we’re operationalizing it. Our teams can close the day in hours, not days, hit cleaner claims on the first pass, and show measurable improvements in DSO and collections. This is how we win and keep clients.”What’s launchingEligibility & Prior Authorization Agents – Orchestrate payer checks and approvals, reducing denials.Medical Coding Agent – Reviews encounter notes and recommends accurate codes to maximize compliant reimbursement.Claims Scrub & Submission Agent – Applies live payer rules to improve clean-claim rate before submission.Denial Management & A/R Follow-up Agent – Detects at-risk claims, automates appeals, and works on aging systematically.Payment Posting & Reconciliation Agent – Posts EOB/ERA, flags underpayments, and tightens revenue leakage.Rinova’s AI Agents perform the same steps human teams do across EMRs, clearinghouses, and payer portals - complemented by human-in-the-loop review, audit trails, and exception handling. Internal deployments have shown 90% cost reductions, seconds-level task execution, and 98%+ accuracy across targeted workflows, enabling true same-day billing at scale.“In an evolving market, billing companies have struggled to maintain margins and growth,” said Dr. Rihan Javid, Founder & CEO, Rinova AI. “Rinova AI is purpose-built for medical billing companies. Together with Tech Matter, we’re proving that AI-first RCM isn’t a future promise, it’s today’s operating model that expands market share and margins.”About TechMatterTechMatter is a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in Glendale, California. Since 2017, the company has delivered scalable digital systems across healthcare, enterprise software, and managed IT. Its portfolio includes custom applications, cloud infrastructure, automation solutions, and performance-driven platforms that help organizations streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation.About Rinova AIRinova AI builds autonomous AI Agents that perform end-to-end RCM tasks in seconds, unlocking real-time coding and billing, measurable accuracy gains, and step-change reductions in cost to collect. Designed specifically for medical billing companies and RCM providers, Rinova AI integrates with existing systems and SOPs to deliver speed without compromise.This partnership marks more than an integration of technology - it signifies a new operational blueprint for the revenue cycle management industry. By operationalizing autonomous AI agents, Rinova AI and TechMatter are not only elevating efficiency and accuracy but are fundamentally redefining the value that an RCM partner can deliver. Together, they are setting a new standard, proving that an AI-first approach is the definitive path to resilience, growth, and superior client outcomes in modern healthcare.Learn more atMedical billing companies can request a consultation and pilot evaluation at rinova.ai or email info@rinova.ai.

