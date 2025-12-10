Reclaim247 Sheds Light on the True Cost of Car Finance for UK Drivers

Monthly payments seem fine to drivers, but the final bill raises doubts. Reclaim247 supports UK motorists in finding PCP and car finance claims.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many drivers felt comfortable with their monthly payments, it’s the total amount they ended up paying that has raised questions. Reclaim247 is helping UK motorists revisit their car finance agreements and uncover PCP claims and car finance claims they may not have realised they were eligible for.Reclaim247 is urging UK drivers to take a closer look at their car finance agreements, as more people begin to question whether their deal was as fair as it first seemed. While many motorists felt comfortable with the monthly payments, it’s the total amount they ended up paying that has raised quiet concerns.Some customers are surprised by large balloon payments. Others remember vague explanations about interest rates or realise they were never shown other finance options. These common experiences are now prompting thousands to revisit agreements they signed years ago.“We often speak to people who were happy at the time,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “But when they look back at what they actually paid, the numbers tell a different story. That’s when they realise it’s worth checking if something wasn’t explained properly.”To help, Reclaim247 offers a quick and free eligibility checker that doesn’t require any paperwork or lender information. Drivers simply enter their name, address and date of birth to find out if they may have a valid claim.When the Total Cost Doesn’t Match ExpectationsAccording to Reclaim247, most car finance claims start with a simple question about cost. Maybe the interest rate seemed unusually high. Maybe fees appeared near the end of the agreement without warning. These doubts often lead to the discovery of practices now under review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).The FCA has identified several areas of concern in finance agreements made between April 2007 and November 2024, including:Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers were allowed to adjust a customer’s interest rate to increase their own commission, often without making this clearUnfairly High Commission, where the broker’s earnings were disproportionate to the loan amountContractually Tied Arrangements, where customers were led to believe they were being offered a range of finance products, when only one was actually presentedIf any of these practices were involved, even in older agreements, the driver may still be eligible to bring car finance claims or PCP claims.PCP Claims Often Go Unnoticed Until the Final PaymentReclaim247 also highlights the high number of Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) customers who are only realising the issue when the agreement ends. Many PCP deals offered low monthly payments, but these were often tied to large balloon payments or end-of-term fees that were not clearly explained at the outset“We hear from drivers who say they had no idea how their interest rate was calculated, or that their broker was paid a commission,” added Franks. “For others, the balloon payment came as a shock. These are all signs that something might have been missing when the deal was agreed.”A Simple Process Without the PaperworkReclaim247 has made it easy for drivers to take the first step. There’s no need to dig out old finance agreements or remember which company provided the loan. With just a few basic details, the eligibility checker can search for past finance deals that may qualify for a review.If it looks like someone may have a valid claim, Reclaim247 will introduce them to a regulated legal firm that can explain the next steps. There’s no cost to get started and no pressure to move forward. A fee is only charged if the claim is successful and compensation is recovered.It Might Have Felt Fair at the Time – But It’s Still Worth a Second LookIf you financed a car between April 2007 and November 2024 and now feel unsure about the full cost or how the deal was explained, Reclaim247 can help you take another look. Whether your agreement was a Personal Contract Purchase or a standard finance plan, you could be entitled to compensation for mis-sold car finance Visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk to start your free eligibility check. It takes less than a minute and you won’t need to upload any documents to begin.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management company that specialises in car finance claims, including PCP claims and cases of mis-sold car finance. The company has supported over 500,000 drivers across the UK by making eligibility checks fast, secure and accessible. With no win, no fee terms and clear support from legal professionals, Reclaim247 helps people understand their rights and pursue the compensation they may be owed.

